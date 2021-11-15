X-MEN ’97: Character Designs Then and Now

Just last Friday, Marvel Studios dropped a bombshell announcement during Disney+ Day, announcing the first modern Marvel Studios project set outside of MCU canon: X-Men ’97, an original animated series continuing the story of the classic X-Men cartoon from 1992. Fans everywhere rejoiced and all was well in the world.

During the announcement, character designs were shared, demonstrating how faithful the series would be to the original show. The new designs look so authentic that at first I thought nothing had changed at all, until my friend and former GWW contributor Jacob Tyler set me straight. Fascinated with the changes, I made a series of reference images comparing the designs of all eight characters from 1992 with their designs in the upcoming show. Can you spot the differences?