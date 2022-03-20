Wild Action Scene for ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Caught Filming In London

The Kraven the Hunter movie is finally filming after months of pre-production. In an exciting London car chase sequence, a long-haired and nearly barefoot stunt double for Aaron Taylor-Johnson was spotted hanging onto the side of a black mini-van as it drives through downtown traffic (via @KravenSource on Twitter).

Kraven is using the working title “Spiral” for filming. At the end of February, letters went out to local business owners describing the proposed filming. According to the letter, “The story follows a fictional character as he gains supernatural abilities.” The letter also mentioned the car chase scene and that filming would take place on the Bastian Highwalk and London Wall.

Here’s is another much better angle of this wild action sequence caught by Redditor cyber2024!

In the video and the pictures, the stunt double is wearing a white collared dress shirt and black dress pants, with something on to protect his feet even tho they appear bare. He’s got a harness attached to his mid-section, tethering him to the car for safety.

In the March issue of Hero Magazine, Taylor-Johnson told Andrew Garfield he was near London in England and was training for the supervillain movie.

“I’m staying here because I’ve got a bunch of stunt training to do for this movie, so the director and I are bunking up for the next couple of weeks.”

Kraven was teased in the multiverse villain montage at the end of Spiderman: No Way Home. Since then, new information about the cast has come out, and it’s chock full of villains. Alessandro Nivola will reportedly be the main villain, but details of that role are being kept secret. Fred Hechinger, who recently portrayed Quinn Mossbacher in HBO Max’s White Lotus, will play the Chameleon. Ariana DeBose, who plays Calypso, was recently nominated for an Oscar for her work in West Side Story. Christopher Abbot, of recent Catch-22 fanfare, will play The Foreigner. And Russell Crowe is joining the film in an unknown role, although there’s been speculation he could be Nikolai Kravinoff, otherwise known as Kraven’s dad.

Kraven, otherwise known as Sergei Kravinoff, is the orphaned son of Russian aristocrats in the comics. He has a half-brother, Dmitri-Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon. In adulthood, Kraven becomes a world-renowned and wealthy big-game hunter. He gets his superpowers by consuming herbal potions. Kraven’s seemingly unobtainable goal is to capture Spider-Man. Along with Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture, Electro, and Mysterio, he’s a member of the Sinister Six.

A few weeks ago, The Cosmic Circus uncovered evidence that a mysterious Marvel production filmed in Iceland in February with the working title “Safari” and speculated that perhaps the filming was for Kraven or, more likely, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Kraven the Hunter is expected to be released in theaters in January of 2023. It is being directed by J.C. Chandor and written by scribes Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

