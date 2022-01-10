Why Han Solo Showing Up In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Makes Sense

The Book of Boba Fett has released only two episodes as of writing this, and fan theories about who might pop up are already getting out of control. Before the series ever began, theories about pretty much any Boba Fett adjacent character appearing was hot stuff and now that the series is ongoing the theories and anticipation have only become more intense. Though there is one single appearance that would not only make sense, I would even go to say is likely at this point: the legendary lovable scoundrel, Han Solo.

It’s been a little over 2 years since Disney Plus launched and the landscape for Star Wars seems to have forever changed. The Mandalorian came out and gave us a small-scale story about redemption, love, growth and caught nearly every pair of eyes on the internet. Then, The Mandalorian season 2 came out and once again changed gears and set the scene for Star Wars for years to come. Season 2 came with references, callbacks, and even cameo appearances from characters and events of past Star Wars lore – including an appearance from Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the finale. The overwhelmingly positive reaction meant that more of that would be seen in the future, and now that we’re in the midst of the second-ever Disney Plus Star Wars series fans are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for the next cameo appearance from a character they recognize.

There are lots of reasons I give this theory that Han Solo could show up in The Book of Boba Fett more validation than most others. Most of it comes down to the path the character took following the events of Return of the Jedi.

Han’s Path Post-Return of the Jedi

In DICE’s 2017 game Battlefront 2, there is a level in which you play as Han Solo at Maz Kanata’s castle. The interesting and kind of tedious part comes when you look into Han Solo’s beard (ridiculous, I know).

The appearance of Han Solo’s beard comes in line with the details of the Aftermath: Life Debt book written by Chuck Wendig. The book covers the events of Han and Chewie’s mission to free Kashyyyk (the Wookie planet) from Imperial control and finally liberate the other members of Chewie’s kind.

The events of that book take place about 8 months after the Battle of Endor and when taking into consideration the Battlefront 2 level it’s not hard to deduce that Han returned to the world of scoundrel-ism shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi and would be more than available to appear in The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett has taken a slow development scheme for its story so it’s hard to know where it might go and it seems like the door for any character to return could be open. Anything could happen at this rate. But, with the revelation that the Hutts are still in the mix for the story, I think it’s likely that Boba swings at them with a big punch. A punch consisting of familiar bounty hunters and others striking back at the hands of the people who wronged them.

There’s no one person in the Star Wars universe who was more wronged than Han Solo. It’d be an excellent and organic chance to not only bring a beloved character back into the fold but to expand upon and add dimensions to the relationships that Han had; not only with the Hutts but with Boba Fett too.

But Which Han?

As for who the appearance will be made by – I’m not sure. I loved Alden Ehrenreich’s performance of the character at a young age in Solo: A Star Wars Story and I’d much prefer to see him make the return over a de-aged Harrison Ford.

Sadly, that’s not the prevailing rumor as The Sun reported just a week ago that Ford filmed a scene for the finale of the series while filming for Indiana Jones 5. I’m not sure about The Sun’s credibility in this space, and I’d always viewed them as a drama TMZ-esque source. Needless to say, I’m hoping they’re wrong. If it’s true, then I think it’d be a shame to not only reduce the character to an unnecessary finale cameo but also pass up on bringing Ehrenreich back. I think I’d be more accepting to believe that Ehrenreich is playing a 15 years older Han Solo rather than believing that a CG plastered Ford is really 40 years younger.

