What I Heard: Titles for Episodes 5 and 6 of ‘Moon Knight’

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ with Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero just under a month ago. Information has come to The Cosmic Circus recently, from what appears to be a reliable source about the episode titles of the final two episodes of the series.

Please keep in mind that things can change, and they’re not set in stone until you see the episode title on the actual screen. But our source has been accurate in the past, so we’re inclined to trust this information.

It is our understanding that episode 5 of Moon Knight is titled “Asylum,” and episode 6 is titled “Gods and Monsters.”

Given that at the end of episode 4, we saw Marc Spector and Steven Grant in an asylum of some sort, the title “Asylum” for episode 5 is not a shock. At the end of episode 4, “The Tomb,” Spector and Grant encounter the colorful hippo goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib). She blocks a hallway as the two are trying to escape from Harrow’s psychological prison. Dealing with that fallout, whatever it may be, in episode 5 makes logical sense.

Indeed, the asylum at the end of episode 4 bears striking similarities to the one featured in the Lemire and Smallwood comic run of Moon Knight in 2016. Check out this familiar synopsis from Volume 1 of the comic.

“When Marc wakes up in an insane asylum with no powers and a lifetime’s worth of medical records, all of his identities are called into question. He’s surrounded by faces: haughty doctor, hostile orderlies, vacant-eyed patients. But maybe those faces are just masks. Some might hide friends, others enemies. Or even worse: gods and monsters! Marc’s got to get out.”

Moon Knight Vol. #1: Lunatic (description taken from Amazon)

The title of episode 6, “Gods and Monsters,” is also interesting because it looks like it could come from the Lemire and Smallwood run once again. As you can see, the phrase “Gods and Monsters” appears directly in the synopsis. Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), potentially acting as an avatar for the goddess Ammit certainly fits the bill for God and Monster.

Season 1 of Moon Knight concludes with episode 6, and we hope that after this the stories continue. You can watch the new episode of Moon Knight on Wednesday, 4/27, on Disney+.

