What I Heard: Don’t Panic! More ‘Black Panther 2’ Delays Seem Unlikely

After a difficult 2021 beset with delays, shutdowns, and actor injuries, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started the new year with a fresh pep in its step. A missing star was back on set, things were going smoothly, and the movie had gently faded out of public concern. Now talk about the production filming in Puerto Rico soon has set Twitter on fire with worries over whether the film could be delayed again (for the third time!), over whether it might switch places with The Marvels in February 2023, and over whether things just aren’t looking good for a sequel that has already lost its titular hero.

Folks, I hear you. I care about this movie with all my heart too. And I would also be worried if I didn’t already know what you’re about to know. So here we go: Why I’m Not Worried About Black Panther 2.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started filming in July 2021, on target for a July 2022 release date. Given the tight schedule, post-production started simultaneously, working for a 12-month turnaround. After the release date was delayed last October, that’s now a 16-month turnaround for a November 2022 release. This is plenty of time to finish everything comfortably. I have heard from a reliable source that post-production is going smoothly and the team is making conscious efforts to improve the visual effects mistakes of the first film. Having crew from Avatar 2 has been a huge asset to the speed and quality of their new visual effects results.

In fact, I have also learned that the visual effects are scheduled to finish in September, at least a month ahead of the normal Marvel timeline. For reference, post-production on box office juggernaut Spider-Man: No Way Home finished in early December, less than two weeks before its world premiere on December 13.

Lastly, after the delay was announced in October 2021, we learned from one source that Black Panther 2’s new wrap date was tentatively scheduled for March 2022, and from another source that principal photography would finish up in Puerto Rico. And like clockwork, here we are in March, nearing the end of the shoot in Puerto Rico. IMDb Pro was even updated this week to indicate that filming is done (though there’s still a little more to go, plus any planned reshoots). There are 8 months left for the full post-production pipeline, which is normal for a Marvel movie. To reference No Way Home again, the Spidey threequel wrapped at the end of March 2021, a little over 8 months before its December 2021 release. As another example, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wrapped in late October 2020, when it was still scheduled for a July 2021 release (also just over 8 months ahead).

I know this isn’t enough to quell all the unrest, but I hope it helps. There is nothing new happening to panic over. As far as this movie’s progress is concerned at present time there seems to be no need for another delay. 2021 was very difficult for Black Panther 2’s shoot, but coming into 2022, everything has gone according to schedule. All of this has been carefully planned, and the plan is being followed. The movie is on track to be delivered on time comfortably, from a unanimously praised script, brought to life by a world-class assembly of cast and crew. So this is what I know about Black Panther 2: Do not panic.