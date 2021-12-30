What I Heard: About May Calamawy’s Character in ‘Moon Knight’

When we think about Moon Knight, we often get this idea of him being the Marvel equivalent to DC’s Batman. The key difference (besides the drastic color contrast in costume) is that this complex vigilante is set in a more mystical ambiance focused on the Egyptian mythos. Not only that, but Marc Spector also has a cognitive condition known as Dissociative Identity Disorder. He has split personalities apart from Marc Spector; Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Mr. Knight. And more often than not, this character’s storylines in the comics are often shrouded with mystery. The same could be said about his upcoming Disney+ series. Beyond Oscar Isaac’s confirmation as the lead character, not much is known about the supporting cast of the series (May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke) and who will be aiding (or fighting) Spector in this next installment of the MCU. Recently, however, I’ve heard some rather interesting information regarding May Calamawy and her potential character during this series.

Now, I will caution that this information should be taken with a grain of salt and classified as a “rumor” as we have not been able to confirm this with enough sources yet to feel completely confident in it. But we felt there was likely something to it, so we’re sharing it now. We’re first going to discuss what I’ve heard, and then we will use that knowledge to build some speculative roads to see if this could potentially shed some light on her character.

What I Heard: Now, on to the matter at hand. In the past, Calamawy has been speculated to be playing a number of characters closely related to Moon Knight, such as Marlene Alraune and Stained Glass Scarlet. But I’ve heard that this may not be the case. What I’ve recently heard from a source that I believe to be reliable is that May Calamawy’s character is named “Layla.”

Speculative Space: Now, there isn’t a character named Layla that is even remotely related to Marc Spector or his mythological adventures in the comics. So there is the possibility that this could be a brand new character being introduced in the MCU Disney+ series. However, there is one notable Layla in Marvel Comics that, given the nature of this series, could be a perfect candidate for her MCU debut, and her name is Layla Miller.

Who is Layla Miller?: Layla Miller, in the comics, is a mutant who “knows stuff.” Miller played a pivotal role during the House of M comic book run. During the event, her mutant ability made her immune to the reality warp from Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, and allowed her to retain her memories from the previous universe. She was also able to restore the memories of multiple characters by clearing the mind of the person she’s using her power on. Additionally, she has Pseudo-Precognition, which allowed her to predict what will happen in her future due to her future self sending information from 80 years of her life to her younger self. Lastly, she can also resurrect dead beings, heal people, and be adept in magic.

If Marvel is indeed incorporating Miller into the MCU, I doubt she would be classified as a mutant yet and could be holding it off for a bigger reveal later on. However, Layla Miller joining the MCU in Moon Knight would make a fantastic addition to the MCU roster of heroes, and it makes so much sense from a narrative perspective. Marc Spector “can’t tell the difference between his waking life and dreams.” He’s referring to his Dissociative Identity Disorder and how he can’t remember what his other personalities did while they were in control. It’s been rumored that this series would play off in a way similar to the film Memento, in which we as an audience would find gaps in Marc’s memories that will be filled in as the series progresses. Having a character like Layla Miller aid Marc in remembering what his other personalities did and potentially clearing his mind so we can see a complete picture of the events that transpired during the series would make a fantastic addition to the MCU.

Not only that but with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming up and that film being the MCU Equivalent of House of M, she could potentially become a more integral character to the MCU following the events of that film and Moon Knight. If reality becomes altered in any way, shape, or form, she would have immunity to said reality-warping and help the heroes recollect their memories. She could even theoretically reverse the effects of the spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. But again, this is all just speculative space that could potentially pan out to be a real deal.

What do you guys think? Are you excited to potentially see Layla Miller make her debut in the MCU? Let us know on social media!

Like this: Like Loading...