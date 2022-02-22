Theory: Which Characters Could Return to ‘Doctor Who’ with Russell T Davies

The Doctor must be in, with the number of rumors and information surrounding the future of BBC’s hit Doctor Who. With Russell T Davies’ return to the time-traveling series officially back into production, it’s only a matter of time before we learn more about the direction he is taking the show in its 60th year and beyond. And if recent rumors are true, David Tennant and Catherine Tate may be returning to the show after a decade from their original run. Not only would this be the perfect way for Davies to celebrate his return, but also would be a great way to honor the 60 year legacy of this amazing show. However, with such a rich history of characters to choose from, who else might we see return to the TARDIS? The most likely answer seems to come from Tennant’s years as our favorite two-hearted Gallifreyan.

Captain Jack Harkness

Starting us off is Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), a character that has cropped up many times since his first appearance in series one of NuWho, alongside The Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston). Not only did he receive his own spin-off, Torchwood, he recently appeared with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in “Fugitive of the Judoon” and later on in 2021’s New Years Day Special “Revolution of the Daleks.” His parting message to the Doctor was that he would call her, leaving the door open for future appearances.

Barrowman has always been a fan favorite in pretty much any show he is cast in. I think it would be silly to leave him out of the fun of running around with Tennant once more. The chemistry he had with the entire Doctor Who family is intoxicating and nothing would bring in viewers again than getting the band back together. As well, if Tennant isn’t playing the same Doctor, but instead a new regeneration, Captain Jack could help explain or add to the mystery of the same face, different person.

Wilfred Mott

Bringing back Wilfred, played by Bernard Cribbins, would be a welcomed sight amongst fans of Davies’ run. However, his return would hinge on the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. The rumors indicated that she would return as a new character along with Tennant, however, the return of both of them seems too coincidental to not have a return of Ten and Noble. So if Donna returns, it seems only fitting to have Wilfred return as well.

Over the course of quite a few episodes, Wilfred served as both the companion to The Doctor as well as the self-appointed protector of Donna Noble after her untimely departure from the TARDIS. If somehow Donna remembers her time with The Doctor without causing her own demise, Wilfred may wish to join her in the blue police box. Or perhaps there are some complications resulting from Donna’s memories returning, causing Wilfred to phone the best Doctor he knows.

Rose Tyler

You didn’t think Rose Tyler would be off the list right? Billie Piper as Rose was the companion that ushered a new generation of Doctor Who. She began the show with Davies and bridged the gap between Eccleston and Tennant, cementing her place as one of the best companions in NuWho’s history. Piper returned many times after her initial run, which ended in the tearful conclusion of series Two.

Her last appearance was in the 50th-anniversary episode “The Day of the Doctor”, though as The Moment. It only seems fitting to have her appear in some form or another during the show’s 60th-year celebration, especially if we get to see her interact with Tennant once more. Either as The Moment, Rose Tyler escaping from the parallel Earth, or as someone/something new, Piper would draw lots of attention from new and old fans alike. Check out Billie Piper in this clip from “The Day of the Doctor”, a small sample of what could be with her return!

Martha Jones

Closing out our potential returns from Tennant’s era is Martha Jones, played by Freema Agyeman. Martha would be incredible to see again on screen, with her last appearance being just a glimpse of her and her husband Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke) fighting off some aliens. As the fiercely strong and independent companion replacing Rose Tyler, Martha went off to become more than just a doctor herself.

She worked with Torchwood and built a name as a defender of Earth. Seeing how she grew even more out of the shadow of The Doctor and the presence of Rose’s departure. Martha had a bright future in Doctor Who’s reality, and I feel like she might have something to say after the Flux and The Doctor’s actions to exterminate populations of aliens during that time. Bring on her moral compass, because it feels like the Doctor may need it once more.

But what do you think? Who would you like to see again from the Doctor’s past?

Doctor Who returns for two specials in 2022. Check out the teaser below for the next episode expected in Spring 2022, “Legend of the Sea Devils.”