Theory: Prodigal Pie Productions Could be for America Chavez Series

Yesterday afternoon we reported that Marvel has registered two new LLCS – Extremely Dangerous Productions LLC and Prodigal Pie Productions LLC that appear to be for the Disney+ streaming platform. Immediately, fans started speculating about what future show or movie these production companies were for. The jury is still out on Extremely Dangerous Productions LLC. However, I have a theory about Prodigal Pie which our Editor-In-Chief Lizzie Hill absolutely loved and pressed me to write up. I think the Prodigal Pie LLC could be for an America Chavez solo show. Let’s take a look at the why.

We are currently in Phase Four of the MCU and about four months away (give or take a few days) from the May 4th release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s an exciting time. According to the trailer and the press for the movie, one of the new characters we’re going to meet is America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), aka Miss. America. The working title for Doctor Strange 2 (“Stellar Vortex”) immediately brings to mind Chavez and seems a clear indication she will play an important part in the sequel.

We got a small glimpse of America in the trailer and some product featuring Chavez has already begun hitting the store shelves. You can check out Emily’s video unboxing the Lego Gargantos Showdown set on our Youtube channel.

In the trailer, We first see her serving up an iconic look – with her denim jacket with a white star outlined with red. She then stands with Doctor Strange as he opens a vault-like door into a spinning fantastical universe. She’s with him as he casts the spell, and from the trailer overall, it seems like she’s with him as he’s fighting unknown enemies quite a bit.

So where does Prodigal Pie come in and how does this relate to Doctor Strange?

Back to Prodigal Pie. Much of the online speculation has been focusing on the first word of the LLC – Prodigal. But let’s focus on the second word. What could Pie mean in the context of the Marvel world? The word “Pie” is one of the most common terms for pizza. And New York, where so much of the MCU happens, is pizza grand central. Prodigal Pie could mean really delicious pizza. America Chavez, of Washington Heights, would surely have opinions on that.

In 2019, it was reported by Vicky Depledge on GWW that Marvel was developing a Miss America series for Disney+. In additions, before her confirmed appearance in Doctor Strange 2, the character was rumored to appear in Spider-man: No Way Home. Clearly, the MCU bosses have plans for the pizza-powered superhero. And lately, Marvel likes to use their shows and movies to introduce new characters that are getting their own spinoffs – just look at the recent show Hawkeye and the introduction of Maya Lopez aka Echo (played by Alaqua Cox) for evidence of this. We don’t know America Chavez’s full arc in the Doctor Strange movie yet but it’s possible that where she ends up is a good place for the launch of her own show.

In the comics, America and her friend, Lady Katherine of Bishop, have a memorable encounter with Lucky the Pizza Dog, of Hawkeye fame. In the Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 game, players have to go on a pizza scavenger hunt and bring pieces to America to unlock her as a playable character. Simply put, America Chavez and pizza just go together.

As for the word Prodigal there. While it certainly first brings to mind the idea of the “prodigal son” returning, so I can understand why some may think the production company name might be linked to someone returning like that, however, the definition (via dictionary.com) is actually…

So this begs the question again, who – out of the very expansive Marvel universe – might be prone to spending lavishly, extravagantly, and profusely on some kind of pie? Pizza pie to be more specific? Seems like it can be no other character than Ms. America Chavez!

The actress who plays America, Xochitl Gomez, has already been a series regular on a central streaming platform’s flagship show. She was Dawn Schafer on Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club. A recurring series gig is a dream job for any actor, and for her to leave that leads me to think Marvel offered something even more extraordinary.

What do you think? Is Prodigal Pie Productions a solo show for America Chavez, or is it about something else? Share your thoughts with The Cosmic Circus team on Twitter or in the comments below.

