The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 5: Spoilery Hawkeye Series Finale Discussion

Here is episode 5 of our new roundtable-style podcast The Cosmic Circle featuring the writers from the site. For this episode, host Uday, along with Emily, Ayla and Brian have a SPOILERY discussion of Marvel’s Hawkeye mainly focusing on the finale! There’s a little bit of Spider-Man: No Way Home talk too but you can expect a full spoilery discussion of the latest Spider-Man film from us in January.

