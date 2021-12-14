The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 4: Spider-Man! Spider-Man!! Spider-Man!!!

SHOW NOTES:

Visual references – https://imgur.com/a/2dAI8xu / https://youtu.be/xAbkVL8Yu9w?t=80 / https://youtu.be/1phEAcpxXiE / https://youtu.be/0RrXWovex8I

Timestamps

00:00 Intros

01:40 Our journeys to Spider-Man

06:10 Spider-Man 1 (2002)

16:40 Spider-Man 2 (2004)

24:35 Harry, Norman, and Peter

29:15 Spider-Man 3 (2007)

38:10 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

46:00 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

55:50 Alex’s thoughts on MCU Spider-Man and the future after NWH

63:00 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

69:45 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

78:45 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) hopes and fears

87:50 Lingering thoughts

90:30 Outros

Hope you enjoy it! Please follow us over on Spotify or whatever platform you use, and help us spread the word about our brand new podcast.

For more episodes and to support the podcast visit our page on Anchor.