The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 4: Spider-Man! Spider-Man!! Spider-Man!!!

Features Podcast
Lizzie Hill

The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 4: Spider-Man! Spider-Man!! Spider-Man!!!

Here’s a very special Spidey episode of our new roundtable-style podcast The Cosmic Circle featuring the writers from the site. For this episode, host Vin, along with Ayla, Tucker and Alex have an extended fun discussion of previous Spider-Man movies (Raimiverse, Amazing Spider-Man, MCU Spider-Man) all to help prepare for the much-anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

SHOW NOTES:
Visual references – https://imgur.com/a/2dAI8xu / https://youtu.be/xAbkVL8Yu9w?t=80 / https://youtu.be/1phEAcpxXiE / https://youtu.be/0RrXWovex8I

Timestamps
00:00 Intros
01:40 Our journeys to Spider-Man
06:10 Spider-Man 1 (2002)
16:40 Spider-Man 2 (2004)
24:35 Harry, Norman, and Peter
29:15 Spider-Man 3 (2007)
38:10 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
46:00 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
55:50 Alex’s thoughts on MCU Spider-Man and the future after NWH
63:00 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
69:45 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
78:45 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) hopes and fears
87:50 Lingering thoughts
90:30 Outros

Hope you enjoy it! Please follow us over on Spotify or whatever platform you use, and help us spread the word about our brand new podcast.

For more episodes and to support the podcast visit our page on Anchor.

I'm a lifelong fan of sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book movies, and a former contributor to Murphy's Multiverse. In July 2021, I launched The Cosmic Circus as Editor-In-Chief with a small but passionate group of writers. @MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram.
Back To Top
%d bloggers like this: