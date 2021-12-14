The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 4: Spider-Man! Spider-Man!! Spider-Man!!!

Here’s a very special Spidey episode of our new roundtable-style podcast The Cosmic Circle featuring the writers from the site. For this episode, host Vin, along with Ayla, Tucker and Alex have an extended fun discussion of previous Spider-Man movies (Raimiverse, Amazing Spider-Man, MCU Spider-Man) all to help prepare for the much-anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
SHOW NOTES:
Visual references – https://imgur.com/a/2dAI8xu / https://youtu.be/xAbkVL8Yu9w?t=80 / https://youtu.be/1phEAcpxXiE / https://youtu.be/0RrXWovex8I
Timestamps
00:00 Intros
01:40 Our journeys to Spider-Man
06:10 Spider-Man 1 (2002)
16:40 Spider-Man 2 (2004)
24:35 Harry, Norman, and Peter
29:15 Spider-Man 3 (2007)
38:10 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
46:00 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
55:50 Alex’s thoughts on MCU Spider-Man and the future after NWH
63:00 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
69:45 Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
78:45 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) hopes and fears
87:50 Lingering thoughts
90:30 Outros
Hope you enjoy it!
For more episodes and to support the podcast visit our page on Anchor.
