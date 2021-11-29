The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 3: Marvel’s Hawkeye Premiere Discussion

Here’s the third episode of our new roundtable-style podcast The Cosmic Circle featuring the writers from the site. For this episode, host Uday, along with Ayla and Brian have a SPOILERY discussion of the first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye and what they expect to see going forward in the series!
Hope you enjoy it! Please follow us over on Spotify or whatever platform you use, and help us spread the word about our brand new podcast.
For more episodes and to support the podcast visit our page on Anchor.
