The Cosmic Circle Podcast Episode 3: Marvel’s Hawkeye Premiere Discussion

Features Podcast
Lizzie Hill

Here’s the third episode of our new roundtable-style podcast The Cosmic Circle featuring the writers from the site. For this episode, host Uday, along with Ayla and Brian have a SPOILERY discussion of the first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye and what they expect to see going forward in the series!

Hope you enjoy it! Please follow us over on Spotify or whatever platform you use, and help us spread the word about our brand new podcast.

 

For more episodes and to support the podcast visit our page on Anchor.

I'm a lifelong fan of sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book movies, and a former contributor to Murphy's Multiverse. In July 2021, I launched The Cosmic Circus as Editor-In-Chief with a small but passionate group of writers. @MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram.
