Here’s The Cosmic Circus’ second episode for our new roundtable-style podcast featuring the writers from the site. For this episode, host Uday, along with Julia, Vin, and Brian discuss Disney+ Day, followed by an in-depth and SPOILERY discussion of Marvel’s Eternals.

Hope you enjoy! Please follow us over on Spotify or whatever platform you use, and help us spread the word about our brand new podcast where you can.