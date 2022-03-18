The Cosmic Circle Episode 9: ‘The Batman’ Review and Future of the Franchise Discussion (SPOILERS)

In this exciting episode The Cosmic Circus writers Emily, Ayla, Drew and Uday discuss The Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson, and the future of the franchise.
[SPOILERS for The Batman are discussed here so of course, it’s best you go see the movie in theaters before you listen to this podcast!

Show notes:
This episode was recorded on 3/13/2022
