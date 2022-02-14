The Cosmic Circle Episode 7: A 2021 Movie and TV Series Retrospective and What We Are Looking Forward to in 2022

In this episode of The Cosmic Circle, Host Ayla, along with Emily, Drew, and Uday, review the best and worst of Marvel and DC in 2021, and then talk about what they are looking forward to in 2022 as far as TV, film, and gaming.

