The Cosmic Cafe Episode 6: ‘Phineas and Ferb” Talk with Leah Jones of The She Will Rock You Podcast

We are so excited to welcome Leah Jones from the She Will Rock You podcast (@shewillrockupod) to the Cosmic Cafe for a discussion on the Disney Channel show Phineas and Ferb and the good vibes surrounding it.

Show Notes: You can follow Leah at @leah_elizabethj on Twitter! FMI about the She Will Rock You Podcast please visit shewillrockyou.com

For more episodes and options for where to listen in, visit The Cosmic Circus on Anchor



Please consider supporting the podcast and this website via The Cosmic Circus Patreon