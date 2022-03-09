The Cosmic Cafe Episode 6: ‘Phineas and Ferb” Talk with Leah Jones of The She Will Rock You Podcast

Lizzie Hill

We are so excited to welcome Leah Jones from the She Will Rock You podcast (@shewillrockupod) to the Cosmic Cafe for a discussion on the Disney Channel show Phineas and Ferb and the good vibes surrounding it.

Show Notes: You can follow Leah at @leah_elizabethj on Twitter! FMI about the She Will Rock You Podcast please visit shewillrockyou.com

I'm a lifelong fan of sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book movies. In July 2021, I launched The Cosmic Circus as Editor-In-Chief with a small but passionate group of writers. @MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram.
