The Cosmic Cafe Episode 5: Discussing Batman with Elijah Boxhill of FandomWire and Geek Vibes Nation

In honor of The Batman’s imminent release, host Julia Delbel talks with Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) about the Caped Crusader’s 80+ year history.
Show Notes: Elijah is with @Fandomwire and @GeekVibesNation, and hosts the @ComicBookSaga podcast.
For more episodes and options for where to listen in, visit The Cosmic Circus on Anchor
Please consider supporting the podcast and this website via The Cosmic Circus Patreon
Please consider supporting the podcast and this website via The Cosmic Circus Patreon
You must log in to post a comment.