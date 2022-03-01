The Cosmic Cafe Episode 5: Discussing Batman with Elijah Boxhill of FandomWire and Geek Vibes Nation

Fanfare Features Opinion Podcast
Lizzie Hill

The Cosmic Cafe Episode 5: Discussing Batman with Elijah Boxhill of FandomWire and Geek Vibes Nation

In honor of The Batman’s imminent release, host Julia Delbel talks with Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) about the Caped Crusader’s 80+ year history. 

Show Notes: Elijah is with @Fandomwire and @GeekVibesNation, and hosts the @ComicBookSaga podcast.

For more episodes and options for where to listen in, visit The Cosmic Circus on Anchor
Please consider supporting the podcast and this website via The Cosmic Circus Patreon      

 

I'm a lifelong fan of sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book movies. In July 2021, I launched The Cosmic Circus as Editor-In-Chief with a small but passionate group of writers. @MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram.
Back To Top
%d bloggers like this: