The Cosmic Cafe Episode 3: ‘Twilight’ Saga Discussion with Elizabeth Pfeiffer of Right This Minute and Boardwalk Times

In this week’s episode of The Cosmic Cafe, Julia Delbel discusses the Twilight Saga, both the good and bad, fandom and fan fiction, with Elizabeth Pfeiffer of The Boardwalk Times and Right This Minute.
Show notes:
-
- Elizabeth Pfeiffer can be found on Twitter at @elizabethpfeif. She is a digital producer for rightthisminute.com and senior editor/podcast host at theboardwalktimes.net. You can visit her Linktree FMI
-
Here is the link to the Twilight fanfiction mentioned in this episode.
