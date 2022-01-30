The Cosmic Cafe Episode 1: Star Wars Discussion with Thomas Carter Rochester

Features Interviews Opinion Podcast
Lizzie Hill

The Cosmic Cafe Episode 1: Star Wars Discussion with Thomas Carter Rochester

In the first episode of The Cosmic Cafe, Julia chats with actor, voice actor, and podcaster Thomas Carter Rochester about his history growing up with Star Wars and venturing into the notorious Fandom Menace.

Show Notes:

For more episodes and options for where to listen in, visit The Cosmic Circus on Anchor. Please consider supporting the podcast and this website via The Cosmic Circus Patreon!

I'm a lifelong fan of sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book movies. In July 2021, I launched The Cosmic Circus as Editor-In-Chief with a small but passionate group of writers. @MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram.
Back To Top
%d bloggers like this: