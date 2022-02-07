‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Predictions

With seven weeks gone by, we have already arrived at the finale for the latest installment in the Star Wars Universe, The Book of Boba Fett. With episode six dropping some unexpected major cameos, fans are highly anticipating what’s to come in the final chapter. On the eve of the finale, some could argue the hype for Star Wars is at its peak right now. With the finale approaching on Wednesday, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series following shortly after, it seems there’s no stopping the Star Wars hype train. Today, I’ll be adding to the hype and speculation by taking a look at some of my latest predictions for the final chapter of The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett rides a Rancor into battle

While this one may be confirmed already by SWNN, it’s just way too cool not to talk about. With Boba Fett stealing the show on Tatooine in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, The Book of Boba Fett has brought back some awesome characters from that film like The Hutts, The Gamorrean Guards, the Tusken Raiders, and even Luke Skywalker himself (sort of). On top of that, another fantastic nod to the movie has been bringing back a Rancor to a Star Wars property. Episode three saw Danny Trejo’s character deliver a Rancor to Boba Fett as a gift during a quick cameo sequence. Now with the news of Boba supposedly riding this Rancor, we can look forward to an awesome action sequence in the finale this week that I am highly looking forward to.

Boba Fett Vs. Cad Bane

There are numerous reasons to suspect we could see a live-action showdown in this week’s finale between two of the most infamous bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe. Episode six saw the jaw-dropping return of Cad Bane, as he sent an ominous warning to Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth to stay out of the way of the Pykes. While his return could have just been a tease for a potential season two, I think it is more likely he pops up in the finale to assist the Pyke’s in the fight against Boba Fett and the army he has assembled. All of this could conclude in an insane battle between the two that would certainly leave fans in awe.

Luke Skywalker and Grogu save the day

While I do believe this is less likely to happen, it would still be awesome to see Luke and Grogu team up to defend Boba and Mando, with Grogu wielding Yoda’s lightsaber. With neither Grogu nor Luke Skywalker knowing about the impending battle that Din Djarin and Boba Fett are about to face, the only way that they could show up is either sensing it through the force or they go to Tatooine for an unrelated issue. At the moment we have no clue if they will show up, but crazier things have happened in the Star Wars universe.

The Man/Woman behind the curtain

For the entirety of the series, we have been led to believe that the Pykes are the big bad. I believe that they are minuscule in terms of the bigger plot that is about to unravel. Darth Maul originally created the shadow collective, a band of crime syndicates that includes none other than both the Hutts and the Pykes. Another member of that collective is also Crimson Dawn, who some may know from Solo: A Star Wars Story. What we learned at the end of that film is that Q’ira, played by Emilia Clarke, was the right-hand woman to Darth Maul in leading Crimson Dawn. At the time we learned nothing else, but where this plot picks up next was in a recently released Star Wars comic book series titled War Of The Bounty Hunters.

The story reveals to us that it was actually Q’ira who stole Han Solo’s frozen body from Boba Fett and sold it to the Hutts, which makes sense due to the connection via the Shadow Collective. What we also learn is that Crimson Dawn is now led by Q’ira herself, due to the final demise of Darth Maul. This could mean that Q’ira is now entirely in control of the Shadow Collective. It could also be an explanation for why the Hutts left so abruptly in episode three. Q’ira could have also hired infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane to protect the Pykes. Finally, Q’ira could have learned about Boba Fett’s disruption of her spice operation on Tatooine, which means we could potentially see her arrival in episode seven, leaving us on a cliffhanger into season two.

Star Wars fans are as hyped as ever for the final installment of season one of The Book of Boba Fett. Leading into Wednesday’s finale the excitement on Twitter is as high as it has ever been due to the completely unexpected appearances from characters such as Luke Skywalker, Grogu, Cobb Vanth, Ahsoka, and our first live-action look at Cad Bane. While episode seven may have a hard time beating episode six’s cameo fest, it would be foolish to not anticipate an all-out war filled with many potential surprises.

