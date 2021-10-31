State of the Cosmos: November 1, 2021

Letter From The Editor

October has come and gone and as the leaves turn festive Fall colors here in New England I find myself thinking about the State of the Cosmos, reflecting not only on the state of this site but how life changes, sometimes for the better, sometimes painfully, sometimes a mixture of both. That being said, it has been another good month overall for The Cosmic Circus, with our Twitter follows and view/visitor stats continuing to grow significantly.

Among the changes we’ve implemented this past month, was the addition of a new official podcast for the site called “The Cosmic Circle.” This is a roundtable-style podcast where we will have a revolving group of the site’s writers (and perhaps outside guests from time to time). The first episode is available on Spotify and many other services, or you can listen through the link below.

For November, we have multiple podcasts planned including a review of Eternals, as well as Cowboy Bebop and Hawkeye premiere episodes. I hope you will give the podcast a listen sometime and get to know this wonderful group of people a bit better as I have.

October included some pretty awesome finds by our writers here, including articles about Will Poulter being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (HERE and HERE), which was later confirmed by Deadline and James Gunn himself.

We also were the first to pick up on evidence that Bill Murray had a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania HERE. This was soon followed by another great find here as we were the first English-speaking site to pick up on and translate a German Interview with Murray in which he confirmed that he was indeed in the Peyton Reed directed Marvel movie. (HERE)

I continue to be proud of my Cosmic Circus family and the work they do on this site. We look forward to bringing you all more great content this month.

~ Ms. Lizzie Hill

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Cosmic Circus

@MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram