State of the Cosmos: November 1, 2021

Letter From The Editor
October has come and gone and as the leaves turn festive Fall colors here in New England I find myself thinking about the State of the Cosmos, reflecting not only on the state of this site but how life changes, sometimes for the better, sometimes painfully, sometimes a mixture of both. That being said, it has been another good month overall for The Cosmic Circus, with our Twitter follows and view/visitor stats continuing to grow significantly.
We are also very lucky to have some amazing Patreon members who continue to support the site and enable us to grow as well as reward the writers for their work. If you appreciate our work on this site, please consider becoming a member. A Patreon membership with us offers watch parties, a private Discord, occasional insider insights, as well as opportunities to ask me questions I might not normally answer on Twitter.
Among the changes we’ve implemented this past month, was the addition of a new official podcast for the site called “The Cosmic Circle.” This is a roundtable-style podcast where we will have a revolving group of the site’s writers (and perhaps outside guests from time to time). The first episode is available on Spotify and many other services, or you can listen through the link below.
Here is the Premiere Episode of The Cosmic Circle Podcast!
For November, we have multiple podcasts planned including a review of Eternals, as well as Cowboy Bebop and Hawkeye premiere episodes. I hope you will give the podcast a listen sometime and get to know this wonderful group of people a bit better as I have.
October included some pretty awesome finds by our writers here, including articles about Will Poulter being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (HERE and HERE), which was later confirmed by Deadline and James Gunn himself.
We also were the first to pick up on evidence that Bill Murray had a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania HERE. This was soon followed by another great find here as we were the first English-speaking site to pick up on and translate a German Interview with Murray in which he confirmed that he was indeed in the Peyton Reed directed Marvel movie. (HERE)
I continue to be proud of my Cosmic Circus family and the work they do on this site. We look forward to bringing you all more great content this month.
~ Ms. Lizzie Hill
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Cosmic Circus
@MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram
October Star of the Month: Tucker Watkins
With fifteen qualifying articles in the Cosmic Circus Writers Contest this month, Tucker come out on top for the second month in a row!
In October, Tucker wrote several articles and reviews for Dune:
Other highlight articles for Tucker in October include:
-
- Black Adam Theory: Doctor Fate and the Helmet of Fate’s Crucial Role
- Chloe Zhao Speaks on Eternals Design Inspirations and Religious Parallels
- The Flash Theory: Multiple Barry Allens May Not Mean There’s an Evil Barry Allen
- Latest Cowboy Bebop Trailer Hints at the Series Use of Both Heightened Reality and Sincerity
- Pitch: What I’d Like to see in Future Dragon Ball Anime
- Pitch: My Picks for a Thunderbolts Line up
And here is my personal favorite from Tucker:
Pitch: Howard the Duck and Deadpool Should Team Up For A Marvel Animated Series
2nd Place: Brian Kitson
It was a real clash of the article writing titans this time between previous winners Brian and Tucker right up until Halloween. Brian took second place with fourteen qualifying articles for The Cosmic Circus in October!
Brian is a review machine! Check out his October reviews via the links below.
Other highlight articles for Brian in October include:
Also in October Brian and Anthony completed their Macro Marvel series!
Macro Marvel Part Five: Multiversal Heroes
3rd Place: Anthony Flagg
Anthony Flagg earned a very honorable third place in October producing eleven articles and making an appearance in the first Cosmic Circle Podcast. Anthony did some fantastic work this month with discoveries about Marvel’s plans for future animation projects as highlighted below.
Other highlight articles for Anthony from October include:
Speaking of space exploration, self-professed NASA nerd Anthony also provided us with a wonderful review of the new Disney+ series Among the Stars:
Review: ‘Among the Stars’ on Disney Plus
Other October Features
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: Non-Stop Fun
Spoiler-Free Eternals Review
Doctor Strange’s Spell in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Explained and What It Could Mean to Other Marvel Universes
Addressing the Scarlet Witch Prophecy
What to Expect From Season Three of ‘The Mandalorian’
Interview With ‘Loki’ and ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Eric Martin Part Two: Dealing With Criticism From Studios and Fans
Future Vampires Part One: 7 Upcoming Vampire Movies
You must log in to post a comment.