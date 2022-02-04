State of the Cosmos: February 4, 2022

Lizzie Hill

State of the Cosmos: February 4, 2022

Letter From The Editor

We really started off 2022 on an incredibly high note here at The Cosmic Circus. Not only did we have our third over 100K view month in a row, but we had our first over 200K view month! (very nearly 300K, actually!). So the State of the Cosmos for this little website continues to be very good. 

Our social media presence is expanding as well as we continue to grow on Twitter (@mycosmiccircus), as well as join other platforms. Very recently we launched our TikTok account with Emily running things there, so please check that out! You can check out all of our social media accounts via links in the site menu.

We are still quite small, compared to the “big boys” like ComicBook.com and The Direct, but I am very encouraged by how things have gone so far. I never dreamed when I started this idea last summer the site would do this well, so quickly. I don’t know if we’ll ever be a “big boy” but we will continue to strive to be better and grow.

I am very thankful for all the support from all our social media followers, especially our Patreon members. Patreon is a great way to support the site if you are able. Benefits for some levels include a private Discord where you can interact with the site’s writers and me, as well as monthly watch parties. I hope you’ll take a look and consider joining us there sometime soon!

Before I sign off, I would also like to mention that I’ve received a few inquiries about writing for The Cosmic Circus recently. I’m afraid that we are pretty full up on contributors right now. However, I’m happy to take a look at new prospects and keep people in mind. Please visit this page to answer a few questions and send along an inquiry.

Hopefully, there are many more good things to come for us and for you in 2022!

~ Ms. Lizzie Hill

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Cosmic Circus

@MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram

December Star of the Month: Brian Kitson

Brian Kitson is always a “Star” but it just so happens he won the writer’s contest this month on top of that! We started out the year with a couple of reviews and theories from Brian, including starting a new series called “Loose Threads” that the crew should be continuing over time. 

Perhaps my favorite contribution from Brian this month was the discovery of some rumors about David Tennant and Catherine Tate possibly returning to Doctor Who. They continue to be my favorite Doctor-Companion combo, so here’s hoping the rumors are true! 

Check out Brian’s January articles below and find more on his author’s listing.

Runners Up: Tucker Watkins and Alex Perez

Tucker came up with some interesting Marvel theories this month! Check out a few of his articles below and be sure to check out his author page for more!

Alex Perez continues to bless this site with his great contributions. Here are a few but be sure to check out his author page for more!

January Podcast Episodes

January News and Features

I'm a lifelong fan of sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book movies. In July 2021, I launched The Cosmic Circus as Editor-In-Chief with a small but passionate group of writers. @MsLizzieHill on Twitter and Instagram.
