State of the Cosmos: December 1, 2021

Letter From The Editor
2021 is almost at an end, and the 6 month anniversary since The Cosmic Circus began as a site is coming up with it. I’m happy to report that November was an all-around tremendous month for our viewership growth with the help of my amazing friends and writers who have been contributing to the Cosmic Circus.
Vin and Alex especially had a couple of great articles that really grabbed readers’ attention last month (linked below). I also contributed an exclusive about how they plan to honor Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa’s legacy in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Go HERE if you want to know more but be aware there are spoilers.)
I also delivered a run down about some rumors and some things I know about Ms. Marvel in this article:
What I Heard: Regarding Ms. Marvel’s Villains and Spoilery Rumors
In addition, we continued our brand new Cosmic Circle podcast with two more episodes in November! It’s been wonderful to hear the gang here get together and talk about DC and Marvel. I hope you’ll give our podcast a listen, and maybe even follow and share. It can be hard for a new podcast to get noticed, so we appreciate any help and support you can give us.
Subjects for the November podcasts included Disney+ Day, Eternals, and the first two episodes of Hawkeye, with more planned for December. (Podcast is available on Spotify, Youtube, and other platforms via Anchor)
~ Ms. Lizzie Hill
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Cosmic Circus
November Star of the Month: Tucker Watkins
With twelve qualifying articles in the Cosmic Circus Writers Contest for November, Tucker come out on top for the third month in a row! Here are a few of his articles from this month for you to check out.
THEORY: The Future of Sony’s Spider-Verse Could Involve Miles Morales
Tucker also produced several reviews this month. My favorite is for the Andrew Garfield starring film Tick, Tick… BOOM! Check that and the rest out through the links below!
Review: ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Focuses on Passion and Self Isolation
See Tucker’s author page for more!
2nd Place: Brian Kitson
Brian finished second in November with 9 qualifying articles and 2 podcast appearances. Brian has written some wonderful reviews for The Cosmic Circus, and last month was no exception. See below for his work in November!
Review: ‘Lost in Space’ Season 3 is a Stellar Exploration Into Uncharted Territories
3rd Place: Tie between Alex Perez and Vin
Alex and Vin tied for third place this month. While they didn’t write quite as much as Brian and Tucker, they both provided some pretty heavy hitters (as I mentioned above) for the site this month as far as views and interaction on social media.
Alex Perez shared some interesting bits of information and rumors in November. The most notable being: What I Heard: Rumored Plans for Spider-Man’s Future Post-No Way Home.
What I Heard: Rumored Plans for Spider-Man’s Future Post-No Way Home
See more from Alex below…
- What I Heard: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Will Explore the Raimi and Webb Lore
- Pitching and Possibilities For Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2
- ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Could Bring Back Former Hero Themes
- ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ Reshoots: Don’t Panic!
- Considerations on Marvel’s Cosmic Plan Following Eternals
Meanwhile, Vin has dug up some great information in the past and did it again with a couple of X-Men ’97 animated series articles linked below. The most popular post this month is his X-MEN ’97: Character Designs Then and Now comparison article.
He also completed a three-part series covering all the Vampire related movie projects in the works currently. Check that out and more X-Men articles this month from Vin, below!
Other November News
- Report: Poison Ivy and Black Widow Voice Actress Lake Bell Appears to Have Joined ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- Report: Chloé Zhao May Be Directing Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Film
- Speculation on Scarlett Johansson’s New Secret Marvel Project
- Upcoming Game Adaptations: Amazon’s “Gonzo” ‘Fallout’ TV series
Other November Features
