‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Finale Review: Still The Best DC Show on The CW

We’ve made it. It’s hard to believe Stargirl: Summer School began 13 weeks ago because it went by so quickly. While the season has some flaws, the finale was a shining example of why this show works so well. And why it’s the best DC show on The CW currently.

Warning: Spoilers from the Season Two Finale of Stargirl are below!

The episode picked up right from the closing moments of episode twelve. The Justice Society of America (JSA) is separated. Each individual strives to complete their own parts in Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) takedown. Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Dr. McNider (Alex Collins) discovered a way of tracking Eclipso’s energy signature. What should have been a triumphant moment, instead turned into a well-laid trap by the villain. Our heroes quickly uncover that Beth’s parents are trapped in a nightmare shadow and one that helped them put their family and life into perspective.

Rick (Cameron Gellman) is in Pat’s auto shop attempting to rebuild the hourglass which he broke out of anger a few episodes earlier. However, he isn’t alone, because Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) are sidelined as well. At least until they can repair S.T.R.I.P.E., which is just a clever way for Pat to keep his son safe. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) plan to take the fight straight to Eclipso. Which, unfortunately, is exactly what Eclipso is hoping for.

Eclipso’s plan is to bring the Shadowlands to Earth. To do so, he needs to control both the light and darkness; For that, he needs Courtney, the embodiment of light. The fight that ensues between the JSA and Eclipso is the big climactic moment of the entire season and is one of the more intense combat scenes that we have seen thus far in Stargirl.

There were moments where I shouted in excitement at my screen, and there were also moments where I cried. Each member of the JSA had a special moment in the fight that showcased them as a hero as well as their personal growth over the season. The guest stars and appearances as well in the final battle felt epic. It brought all the storylines from the entire season together.

Much like most of the first two seasons, the relationship and love between Courtney and Pat are what makes the show great. Their relationship began as a step-father chasing after approval and a step-daughter who was annoyed by his presence. The love they have for each other was showcased in a moment where Courtney lays everything on the line when Pat is in danger. I look forward to the moments these two share and hope that this relationship continues to be a driving force throughout season three.

Brec Bassinger was a standout as Courtney/Stargirl. When the first season began, she embodied the ‘teenager with attitude.’ However, she has grown so much as a person and a hero. She has begun to realize that being a hero means making difficult choices. Something that it seemed she didn’t know in the first season. The internal battle she faced in the final battle between giving in to the darkness or embracing her light was truly a piece of television magic.

Meg DeLacy as Cindy had the best character arc of the entire season. She went from villain to sister-in-arms and eventually a friend. Her redemption arc made me weep as she fully embraced the person she wanted to be, not the villain she thought her father wanted. I hope to see this change and the struggle it might cause more in season three. However, either way, it’s great to have Cindy on the team full time.

There wasn’t a moment in the finale that wasn’t jammed packed and utilized in some way. It worked both as a complete conclusion to the story as well as leaving small bits to carry onto the next season. Don’t forget to watch the ‘post-credit scene’, because what it alludes to made me even more excited for season three. 2022 can’t come fast enough!

★★★★★ /♥♥♥♥♥

*The rating scale is out of 5 stars (filmmaking/storytelling quality) and 5 hearts (entertainment quality).

Stargirl: Summer School is currently streaming on The CW app!