Yes, you read that headline right. Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially returning to theaters for a brand new re-release!

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures earlier tonight confirmed that a brand new version of Spider-Man: No Way Home is being released in theaters this fall, specifically on September 2nd. The new release is dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home – “The More Fun Stuff Version.” What this version contains in terms of new material is currently unclear. However, the trailer Sony Pictures released tonight seems to hint that this new version will feature more screen-time with the “Spider-Verse” aspect of this story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was initially released in theaters in December last year, with many fans and critics praising the film for not only getting to elevate Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker to a brand new level of appreciation from fans but also bringing together the former iterations of Peter Parker / Spider-Man; Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a long-awaited Spider-Verse dream matchup.

Not only that, but the film also featured the return of many of the classic villains from the other franchises, including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx as Electro, and many more. You can read my review here of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vin’s spoilery review here.

We’ll be sure to keep you all updated as more development arises regarding this new cut! In the meantime are you excited to see the “more fun stuff” version? What do you think that means? What do you think they could be including?? Let us know in the comments or on social media!

