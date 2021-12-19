‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Marks “Culmination of Peter Parker’s MCU Origin Story”

After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation relating to the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released this past Thursday in cinema. With a current 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have been raving about the film, referring to it as arguably the greatest Spider-Man film ever made. I call it an absolute “fever dream” (read my full, non-spoiler review here). While hundreds of easter eggs and references will digress in articles in future months, there is one detail this production confirmed that needs to be discussed. Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, together, mark the MCU Spider-Man’s origin story.

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, production notes relating to the film were released to the public, in which Sony and Marvel confirmed the following:

In this powerful culmination of Peter Parker’s MCU origin story, Peter will make the costly sacrifices that true heroes make every day in order to help others.

That particular note is fascinating to me for several reasons. Some could argue that some of the live-action Spider-Man films’ main problems are the story’s pacing and character development. One had a trilogy in which the first film served as his origin story, while the other’s duology also had the first film as his origin. In the MCU, all of those previously listed films have now been defined as the MCU Peter Parker’s origin story. By having those films as a whole be his origin story, another argument could be made that his character development could be significant as Peter Parker’s story moves forward in the MCU.

But that’s not all that Spidey fans could look forward to in regards to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. We should note that the animated Disney+ show, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is also in development, along with the creation of two additional seasons or shows for Disney+ relating to the character. And there is also his potential cross-over appearances in other film franchises in Marvel films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Avengers Franchise, What If…? and likely Sony films such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1 & 2). In addition, we also have the development of another trilogy for Tom Holland’s Spidey to look forward to. So, technically, Peter Parker could be the character with the most character development overall in the MCU.

