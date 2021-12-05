‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer teases Spider-Man: India

‘Wow, that CCXP panel was definitely something huh? Kicking off with an incredible confirmation of our report of the Into the Spider-Verse sequel title, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped its first official look at the upcoming sequel and it may have just confirmed the appearance of one particular Spider-member to join the new team; Spider-Man India.

If you observe the new trailer closely, you can see Miles Morales flying high above the streets of what appears to be a city where the predominant language is Hindu. This nod to the Hindu language seems indicative that Across the Spider-Verse Part One will delve into the universe of Pavitr Prabhakar. Take a look at this screenshot from the trailer:

Apart from that screenshot, we also have this screengrab of Miles and 2099 duking it out. Pay close attention to the time-traveling device on his wrist.

If you look closely, you can see the numbers 50101. That is a direct reference to Earth 50101, which is where Pavitr Prabhakar’s universe is set in. It also appears that they are headed to Earth 928, a universe where 2099 is plunged into a war…but that’s another story for another time.

Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man, is a variation of Spider-Man that’s set in Mumbai, India. He also played a predominant role in the Spider-Verse comic storyline as well as being a member of the Web Warriors and the sequel storyline, Spider-Geddon. So it should come as no surprise that the ITSV sequel would like to incorporate this character into their story.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) premieres in theaters on October 7, 2022.

Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022. pic.twitter.com/EvnFkTruBg — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) (@SpiderVerse) December 5, 2021

Here’s the official synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.