Speculating On ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and Talking Trailers

With only a few more weeks until The Book of Boba Fett premiers on Disney+ and very few looks at the new Star Wars story, I wanted to provide a review of the recent trailers and share some predictions for what we might see in the series. Watch out for possible spoilers for The Book Of Boba Fett below!

From the new teaser Lucasfilm posted to social media last week we can guess that some of the show takes place during the first season of The Mandalorian and after Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) was somehow rescued from the sarlacc pit from Return of the Jedi. Boba is seen in his original white undersuit with tears, blaster marks, and no armor looking as if he just escaped. My hope is that we see how Boba escaped the sarlacc pit and if he had help. Boba Fett is also seen dressed in the black cloak with the weapons we first saw him within season two of The Mandalorian. He seems to be staking out Jabba the Hutt’s palace in preparation for his plot to take over. I’m curious if someone other than Fennec will help Boba plan to get inside. Perhaps someone inside the palace is opposing Bib Fortuna and helps Boba get inside.

This month, return to the sands of Tatooine. The Book of Boba Fett, an all-new Original series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/BLCQySLEja — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 8, 2021

Additionally, Boba and Fennec are seen after their take over from the end of season two of The Mandalorian. The series will hopefully show us how Boba found Fennec as well as how he revived her. Because of The Mandalorian we know Fennec works for Boba because he saved her life but their bond seems to be more than that. I’m hoping that there will be genuine friendship moments between them and not just boss and employee.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Ming-Na Wen talks about their partnership saying:

I feel like [Fennec and Boba] are bonded because both of them had near-death experiences, they’re both bounty hunters, and they do adhere to a certain level of respect and honor…

I would also like to see more backstory for Fennec. With her being such a bad-ass female character that many girls could look up to, I feel as though there’s a responsibility that Lucasfilm/Disney have to give her an inspiring story. I’m most excited about the show taking place on Tatooine because the audience will finally get to explore more of this planet that was introduced over 40 years ago! I have only ever thought of it as a desert planet full of small towns and no major cities. Now that they’re going all over Tatooine we may finally get to see Tosche Station too. It looks like more of Tatooine’s cities will be explored by the two bounty hunters as they work to rule the planet’s vast crime syndicates.

As far as the plot goes Disney has kept much of that under wraps. Thanks to the newest teaser it seems that the crime syndicates are going to war but I don’t think they are fighting each other. Trailers for the show keep focusing on these fighters in maroon jumpsuits, jumping across rooftops, and fighting Boba and Fennec out in public. They clearly aren’t afraid to be seen out in the open or attack during the day. In the teaser, Fennec says, “These are just the first wave” meaning there are more coming and probably a bigger threat. I think they could be working for a group off-world that doesn’t like the changes Boba is making to the crime world, especially because it’s the Hutt crime syndicate.

In The Clone Wars we saw how the Hutt crime syndicate affected the galaxy so maybe the people in the maroon suits have been sent by a member of the Grand Hutt Council. We don’t know much about the Hutts other than the few episodes we saw the Grand Hutt Council in. It would be really cool to get another Jabba-like character, especially if they end up being more powerful than Jabba was. It wouldn’t be the first time a Star Wars project Dave Filoni worked on brought in characters from animated shows. I think it would be really interesting if the Hutt crime syndicate gets expanded on. I also think there is a chance we get to see other major crime syndicates like the ones Darth Maul brought together during The Clone Wars. Since Maul and Dryden Vos are both dead at this point I would like to know what Crimson Dawn have been up to since the fall of the Empire.

Get ready for #TheBookOfBobaFett, an Original series, streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GJf60cOGow — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 13, 2021

There are so many questions that fans have. Who is the mystery Twi’lek played by Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, The L Word, The Bride) we keep seeing? Will the Tusken Raiders have a big role since they appeared in The Mandalorian? And most importantly, will we see any established characters from the franchise? Many fans on social media have been speculating Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clark in Solo: A Star Wars Story will make an appearance since the character recently made an appearance in the comic “Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters”. Fans, myself included, are also wondering if the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), will make an appearance to make up for the time in between seasons of his show.

The Book of Boba Fett will have seven episodes and hopefully, the same run times we’ve seen with The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett starts streaming on December 29th on Disney+.