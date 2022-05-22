She-Hulk Reading Guide: 2004-2022

Hey you! Thanks for coming back for the modern She-Hulk reading guide!
Jennifer Walters is one of the smartest, funniest, and strongest characters at Marvel. With a history as beloved as hers, the only way we could do her comics justice was with TWO reading guides! So check out our classic She-Hulk reading guide if you want to see how Jen developed over the 80s and 90s, which includes her fourth-wall-breaking solo with John Byrne and her major appearances on both the Fantastic Four and the Avengers! But if you want to jump into her modern stories (which are inspiring the Disney+ show this summer!) then here is what you need to read:
Quick start:
- She-Hulk (2004) #1-12
- She-Hulk (2005) #1-21
- All-New Savage She-Hulk (2009) #1-4
- She-Hulk: Cosmic Collision (2009) #1
- She-Hulk Sensational (2010) #1
- She-Hulks (2011) #1-4
- Incredible Hulks (2010) #630-635
- FF (2013) #1-16
- Fantastic Four (2013) #2
- She-Hulk (2014) #1-12
- A-Force (2016) #1-10
- She-Hulk (2017) #159-163
- She-Hulk Annual (2019) #1
- Immortal She-Hulk (2020) #1
- Avengers (2018) #46-50
These comics build on the foundation laid by Byrne, especially in the solos by Dan Slott (2004, 2005) and Charles Soule (2014). But Jen is always a team player, and her modern comics featured her in a number of group dynamics, including the Future Foundation, A-Force, the Avengers, the Defenders, and TONS of Hulk Family events! In fact, there was so much Hulkmania that other She-Hulks started popping up! Her modern comics also fleshed out her relationship with Matt Murdock, who is expected to tie into the show in a major way. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the new adventures of She-Hulk!
“The benefit of being a Hulk is that if you’re having a bad day,
it’s usually pretty easy to find someone deserving a punch in the face.”
She-Hulk (2004)
After being fired from the Avengers, Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo put Jen’s lawyer life front and center with an absurdist spin on her superhero world. In fact, this wacky run is expected to be a strong influence on the Disney+ series as Jen works at GLKH, which is confirmed to be her law firm in the show. Slott and Bobillo also play with She-Hulk’s history in the comics, even leading to a confrontation with the TVA due to time travel shenanigans! While the first part of their run had low sales, it was able to be revived for a second series in 2005 thanks to good reviews. This is our #2 recommendation on for the modern era of She-Hulk.
Slott’s two series are highly recommended because they’re easy to get into and redefined Jen for the modern era. His 2005 run lasted for a good 21 issues before Peter David took over, giving Slott one of the longest consecutive runs in the character’s history. David continued the series for another 16, but he radically changed so much that it really feels like an entirely different run. The David series is hit or miss for many readers, so give it a shot and judge for yourself!
During this time, Jen also factored into a number of crossovers, including Avengers: Disassembled, Civil War, and the giant World War Hulk event. She also had a recurring position on the Fantastic Four again and a new version of the Defenders.
- She-Hulk (2004) #1-12
- Collected in She-Hulk by Dan Slott Omnibus
- In #4, Spider-Man sues Peter Parker and J. Jonah Jameson!
- #5-6, 9-12 feature Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- #10-12 tie into Avengers: Disassembled
- Also collected as:
- She-Hulk by Dan Slott: The Complete Collection, Vol. 1
- Also collected as:
- She-Hulk: Single Green Female (#1-6)
- She-Hulk: Superhuman Law (#7-12)
- Collected in She-Hulk by Dan Slott Omnibus
- She-Hulk (2005) #1-38, Cosmic Collision #1
- Collected in She-Hulk by Dan Slott Omnibus (#1-22), She-Hulk by Peter David Omnibus (#23-38)
- #1-21: Slott and Bobillo continue their story from She-Hulk (2004)
- #22-38: Peter David becomes the new writer
- #3 celebrates She-Hulk’s 100th issue!
- #8: Jen realizes that if she trains in her human form, then her She-Hulk form will become even stronger
- #9: She-Hulk marries J. Jonah Jameson’s son!
- #7-16 tie into Civil War
- #15-18 feature Abomination!
- #18: She-Hulk vs. Iron Man!
- #18-19 feature the Leader!
- #21-23 feature Titania!
- Partially collected in:
- She-Hulk by Dan Slott: The Complete Collection, Vol. 1-2 (#1-22)
- Also collected as:
- She-Hulk: Time Trials (#1-5)
- She-Hulk: Laws of Attraction (#6-13)
- She-Hulk: Planet Without a Hulk (#14-21)
- She-Hulk: Jaded (#22-27)
- She-Hulk: Here Today… (#28-30, Cosmic Collision)
- She-Hulk: Secret Invasion (#31-33)
- She-Hulk: Lady Liberators (#34-38)
- Collected in She-Hulk by Dan Slott Omnibus (#1-22), She-Hulk by Peter David Omnibus (#23-38)
- Fantastic Four (1998) #539, 543-544, 547, 558-562
- World War Hulk (2007)
- Incredible Hulk (2000) #106, 109
- World War Hulk Prologue: World Breaker (2007) #1
- Avengers: The Initiative (2007) #4
- World War Hulk (2007) #1-5
- Iron Man (2005) #19
- The Last Defenders (2008) #1-6
- Extra watching:
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006) S1 E18
- Extra reading:
- Avengers (1998) #78-84, 500-501, Finale #1
- Jen is a major player during Avengers Disassembled!
- New Invaders (2004) #0
- Marvel Knights 4 (2004) #1, 21
- Fantastic Four: Foes (2005) #2, 4, 6
- Marvel Team-Up (2005) #11-13
- Spider-Man/Human Torch (2005) #4
- House of M (2005) #1, 5-8
- #5-7 feature Daredevil and She-Hulk
- What If? Avengers Disassembled (2006) #1
- Alternate reality, Jen ripped Vision in half
- Runaways (2005) #10
- Marvel Monsters: Fing Fang 4 (2005) #1
- Marvel Holiday Special 2005
- New Excalibur (2006) #4
- The Thing (2005) #6, 8
- Ultimate universe
- Ultimates (2005) #3
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #86, 106
- Features the Wrecking Crew and Daredevil!
- Ultimate Hulk Annual (2008) #1
- Features the Wrecking Crew!
- Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk (2006) #1-4
- Ultimates (2005) #3
- Marvel Team-Up (2005) #25
- Iron Man (2005) #10-13, 19
- Civil War (2006) #1-7
- Wolverine (2003) #42
- Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #533-534, 537-538
- #533 features Titania!
- Civil War: Front Line (2006) #3-8
- Black Panther (2005) #18, 25
- Civil War: Choosing Sides (2006) #1 [B Story]
- Marvel Westerns: Two-Gun Kid (2006) #1
- Included in Dan Slott: Complete Collection Vol. 2 and Dan Slott Omnibus
- Fallen Son: The Death of Captain America (2007) #5
- Wonder Man (2007) #5
- Ms. Marvel (2006) #14
- Irredeemable Ant-Man (2006) #8
- Avengers: The Initiative (2007) #1, 4
- Howard the Duck (2007) #2-4
- Captain Marvel (2008) #1
- X-Factor (2005) #33-34
- Included in She-Hulk: Secret Invasion and Peter David Omnibus
- Avengers (1998) #78-84, 500-501, Finale #1
World War Hulks (2010)
Following her new solos and WWH, Jennifer and the Hulks exploded in popularity again and were everywhere in the late 2000s. She started as a co-star in Hulk, then evolved into a mentor for Hulk’s future daughter in All-New Savage She-Hulk and She-Hulks. Aside from some great She-Hulk one-shots, the main event of this era is actually World War Hulks, a wild crossover that featured Doctor Doom, MODOK, the Leader, and “Hulkified” versions of several Marvel heroes.
- Hulk (2008) #1-9
- King-Size Hulk (2008) #1 [B Story]
- Hulk Family: Green Genes (2009) #1
- Hulk #1 features She-Hulk and Abomination!
- All-New Savage She-Hulk (2009) #1-4
- Also known as “Savage She-Hulk”
- Major arc featuring the Leader!
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #600
- Ties into the “Dark Reign” storyline
- Fall of the Hulks & World War Hulks
- Major event featuring several villains, including the Leader!
- Fall of the Hulks: Alpha (2010) #1, M.O.D.O.K. (2010) #1, Gamma (2010) #1
- Fall of the Hulks: Red Hulk (2010) #1-4
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #606-608
- Fall of the Hulks: The Savage She-Hulks (2010) #1-3
- Hulk (2008) #20-21
- World War Hulks (2010) #1
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #609-610
- Hulk (2008) #22-24
- Incredible Hulks (1962) #611-623, 630-635
- Retitled from Incredible Hulk to Incredible Hulks with #612
- #618-620 tie into Chaos War and feature Abomination!
- She-Hulk Sensational (2010) #1
- Celebrates the 30th birthday of She-Hulk from Savage She-Hulk (1980) #1
- Collected in She-Hulks: The Hunt for Intelligencia
- Features Titania!
- She-Hulks (2011) #1-4
- Jen/Lyra team-up miniseries!
- Collected as She-Hulks: The Hunt for Intelligencia
- Hulk (2008) #30-31 [B Stories]
- Video games:
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 (2009)
- Extra watching:
- Super Hero Squad Show (2009) S2 E11
- Super Hero Squad: The Infinity Gauntlet (2010)
- Super Hero Squad Online (2011) (video game)
- Super Hero Squad Online Game: Hero Up! (2011) #1
- Super Hero Squad Show (2009) S2 E11
- Extra reading:
- Avengers/Invaders (2008) #12
- Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel (2009) #1, 5
- New Avengers (2005) #45
- Ties into Secret Invasion
- Features Daredevil!
- The Marvels Channel: Monsters, Myths, and Marvels (2008) #3
- Mighty Avengers (2007) #22-23
- Wolverine (2003) #73 [A Story]
- Fantastic Four (1998) #569, 574, 579, 588
- #569 features Daredevil!
- Marvels: Eye of the Camera (2009) #5
- Planet Skaar Prologue (2009) #1
- Captain America Theater of War: America the Beautiful (2009) #1
- Features Daredevil and She-Hulk!
- Marvel Divas (2009) #1, 4
- Iron Man Legacy (2010) #9
- Heralds (2010) #1-5
- Women of Marvel (2011) #2 [D Story]
- Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four (2010) #2
- Captain America: Hail Hydra (2011) #4
- Girl Comics (2010) #3 [F Story]
- Avenging Spider-Man (2012) #7
- Avengers (2010) #24.1
- Her-oes (2010) #1-4
FF (2013) & She-Hulk (2014)
As great as Jen’s comics have always been, the early 2010s was one of her greatest eras since Byrne. In the aftermath of the late 2000s Hulkmania, she continued her duties on the Fantastic Four, eventually moving on to the new Future Foundation. Under the creative genius of Matt Fraction and Mike Allred, the quirky FF team of She-Hulk, Ant-Man, Medusa, and Darla (a pop-star in a robotic Thing costume) became a sensational hit series.
Shortly after FF ended, Jen picked up her next solo in 2014 with Charles Soule and Javier Pulido. This is the #1 recommended reading before the new Disney+ series. The way Jen’s clients showcase characters across the wider Marvel universe is likely going to be a strong inspiration for the upcoming show, and there’s even a fantastic arc where Jennifer Walters has to face Matt Murdock in court!
Cosmic Circus writer Emily is a huge fan of the run, saying “Charles Soule is one of my favorite writers, so going from his Daredevil run to She-Hulk was so different and fun! He writes She-Hulk so well and every issue was exciting.”
- Fear Itself: Fearsome Four (2011) #1-4
- She-Hulk, Howard the Duck, Nighthawk and Frankenstein’s Monster vs. Man-Thing!
- Fear Itself: The Fearless (2011) #10-11
- FF (2011) #11
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Fantastic Four (1998) #600-604
- #600 features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Vengeance (2011) #1-6
- Hulk (2008) #53-57
- Red She-Hulk (2012) #62-67
- After Jen’s apparent death, Betty Ross briefly becomes a new, deadly Red She-Hulk!
- FF (2013) #1-16
- Collected as FF: Fantastic Faux, FF: Family Freakout
- #14 feature She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Fantastic Four (2013) #2, 16
- Fantastic Four #2 before FF #2
- Fantastic Four #16 before FF #16
- Fantastic Four (2014) #4-5, 11, 13, 645
- She-Hulk (2014) #1-12
- Collected as She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection
- #4, 8-10 feature Daredevil!
- #10-12 feature Titania!
- Also collected as:
- She-Hulk: Law and Disorder (#1-6)
- She-Hulk: Disorderly Conduct (#7-12)
- Video games:
- Marvel: Avengers Alliance (2012)
- Marvel Heroes (2013)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest (2013)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (2013)
- Extra watching:
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013) S1 E2-26; S2 E1-26
- Extra reading:
- Iron Age (2011) #1
- Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #692 [C Story]
- Astonishing X-Men (2004) #59
- X-Men: Legacy (2008) #266-267
- Uncanny X-Men (2012) #12
- New Avengers (2010) #7, 24
- #24 features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Leads into Avengers vs. X-Men
- Avengers vs. X-Men (2012) #7, 9, 11
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
-
- Wolverine and the X-Men (2011) #17
- Hulk Smash Avengers (2012) #3
- Astonishing X-Men (2004) #62-64, 68
- X-Factor (2005) #253
- Gambit (2012) #9
- Features Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- Avengers: Heroes Welcome (2013) #1
- Avenging Spider-Man (2012) #17
- Fearless Defenders (2013) #5-6
- Superior Spider-Man Team-Up (2013) #1, 6-7
- #1 features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- #6 features Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- Infinity: The Hunt (2013) #1-2
- Inhumanity: The Awakening (2014) #1-2
- Deadpool (2013) #27 [A Story]
- Thunderbolts (2013) #32
- Thor: God of Thunder (2012) #24
- Uncanny X-Men (2013) #31
- New Warriors (2014) #12
- Avengers and X-Men: Axis (2014) #2, 5
- Superior Iron Man (2015) #1, 3
- Thor (2014) #2
- Hulk (2014) #10, 13, 15-16
- #13 features the Leader!
- S.H.I.E.L.D. (2015) #1
- Howard the Duck (2015) #1, 3, 5
A-Force (2016) & Hulk (2016)
In the mid-2010s, She-Hulk spent some time with her pal Patsy Walker, joined Luke Cage and Sam Wilson’s Mighty Avengers, and had a side role in Amadeus Cho’s Totally Awesome Hulk series. But her biggest moments were A-Force and her solo series.
A-Force was a well-liked all-women Avengers series created by superstars G. Willow Wilson, Marguerite Bennett, and Jorge Molina in the aftermath of Secret Wars (2015). Then following Bruce Banner’s death in Civil War II, Mariko Tamaki carried Jen’s story into Hulk (2016) and She-Hulk (2017), where Jen takes up the Hulk mantle in his absence but her Hulk form turns gray. Tamaki used the opportunity to present a slow and somber exploration of trauma and an interesting return to Jen’s Savage She-Hulk origins. The run wasn’t super popular, but has its fans, especially with the dramatic finale in “Jennifer Walters Must Die!” (#159-163).
- Mighty Avengers (2013) #5-14
- #10-12 tie into Original Sin
- Captain America (2013) #25
- Captain America and the Mighty Avengers (2015) #2-9
- Ties into Axis and Secret Wars (2015)
- A-Force (2016) #1-10
- Collected as A-Force: Hypertime, A-Force: Rage Against the Dying of the Light
- Loosely continues from A-Force (2015) #1-5
- Ties into Secret Wars (2015) and Civil War II
- Totally Awesome Hulk (2016) #1-4, 8
- Amadeus Cho as Hulk!
- #8 ties into Civil War II
- Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat (2016) #1-8, 17
- #8 ties into Civil War II
- Hulk (2016) #1-11
- Collected as She-Hulk: Deconstructed, She-Hulk: Let Them Eat Cake
- She-Hulk (2017) #159-163
- Collected as She-Hulk: Jennifer Walters Must Die!
- Hulk #11 and She-Hulk #159-161 feature the Leader!
- Video games:
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight (2015)
- Marvel Future Fight (2015)
- Marvel Contest of Champions (2016)
- Marvel Avengers Academy (2016)
- Extra watching:
- Ultimate Spider-Man (2012) S3 E25-26
- Extra reading:
- Guardians Team-Up (2015) #4
- Wolverines (2015) #13
- New Avengers (2013) #28
- Secret Wars (2015) #1
- A-Force (2015) #1-5
- Loosely connects to A-Force (2016)
- Deadpool’s Secret Secret Wars (2015) #1-4
- #1 features the Wrecking Crew!
- Set during Secret Wars (1984)
- Civil War (2015) #1-5
- Ultimate End (2015) #4-5
- A-Force (2015) #1-5
- Deadpool (2013) #45 [H Story]
- Features Daredevil!
- Spider-Man (2016) #1
- Avengers (2015) #0
- Spider-Woman (2016) #1, 5, 17
- A Year Of Marvels: May Infinite Comic (2016) #1
- Vision (2016) #6
- Gwenpool Special (2016) #1
- Silver Surfer (2016) #3-4
- Features Daredevil!
- Deadpool and the Mercs for Money (2016) #2-3
- Features Titania, the Wrecking Crew, and the Leader!
- Illuminati (2016) #1
- Features Titania and She-Hulk!
- Howard the Duck (2016) #7
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2016) #6, 8
- Uncanny Inhumans (2015) #8
- Deadpool v. Gambit (2016) #4-5
- Marvel New Year’s Eve Special Infinite Comic (2016) #1
- Astonishing Ant-Man (2016) #11-13
- Civil War II (2016)
- Nova (2016) #8
- The Fallen (2016) #1
- Feature She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2015) #16
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Avengers (2017) #4-6, 688
- #688 features Daredevil and the Wrecking Crew!
- Thor vs. Hulk: Champions of the Universe (2017) #1
Avengers (2018)
In the late 2010s, She-Hulk exploded as a guest star across the Marvel universe, with several minor appearances in a ton of different books. Between her solo series, Jason Aaron took over the Avengers title and re-introduced Jen as a green brutish Hulk! Jen is able to think normally in Hulk mode, but her body is as out-of-control as Bruce Banner’s original Hulk.
Aaron’s series has been a controversial choice among She-Hulk fans because it arguably takes away almost everything that made Jen unique from Bruce. Experimenting with the character, Aaron also tried a Jen/Thor relationship and a “World War She-Hulk” storyline, both to mixed reviews. The run is definitely worth a look for different perspectives on how to approach She-Hulk, but I would not recommend it as your first introduction to the character. Jen also had an occasional role in Al Ewing’s legendary Immortal Hulk series which is worth checking out for modern horror fans.
- Avengers (2018) #1-30, 35-37, 40-50
- #19-20 tie into War of the Realms (2019)
- #46-50 is the major “World War She-Hulk” arc
- Free Comic Book Day 2019 (Avengers) #1 after Avengers #20
- Fantastic Four (2018) #1-5
- Fantastic Four: Wedding Special (2018) #1
- #4 features the Wrecking Crew!
- Wedding Special before Fantastic Four #5
- Immortal Hulk (2018) #0, 6-7, 18-25, 30-50
- #0, 25, 32-34, 37-39, 42, 44-45 feature the Leader!
- #18-23, 30, 36-37, 40-42, 47 feature Titania
- #31 features Daredevil!
- Video games:
- Marvel Strike Force (2018)
- Extra watching:
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (2017) S3 E4
- Extra reading:
- Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (2015) #5, 7, 21, 34-37, 41-43, 47-50
- #43, 49 tie into War of the Realms
- #43, 49 feature She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- #47-50 feature the Leader!
- Daredevil (2016) #23
- X-Men: Gold (2017) #22
- Mighty Thor (2016) #700
- The Punisher (2016) #224
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Avengers: Wakanda Forever (2018) #1
- The Life of Captain Marvel (2018) #1
- Marvel Knights 20th (2018) #1
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Marvel Digital Original: Jessica Jones (2018) #3
- Infinity Wars (2018) #2
- Deadpool (2018) #1-2
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Dead Man Logan (2018) #2-3
- X-Men: Red (2018) #10-11
- Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #1, 10, 23, 37
- #1, 10, 37 feature She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- The Sentry (2018) #5
- Defenders (2017) #8-9
- Features Titania and Daredevil!
- Black Bolt (2017) #9
- Features Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- Invaders (2019) #5
- Thor (2018) #9
- Captain Marvel (2019) #2-5, 8, 14-16, 37
- Avengers (2018) #19
- War of the Realms (2019) #1-6
- War of the Realms Strikeforce: The Dark Elf Realm (2019) #1
- War of the Realms: War Scrolls (2019) #1, 3 [C Stories]
- Marvel Comics (2019) #1000 [Stories #32 and #69]
- Both She-Hulk and Daredevil have major roles! But not together
- Free Comic Book Day 2019 (Avengers) #1 [A Story]
- Fearless (2019) #3-4
- Gwenpool Strikes Back (2019) #3-5
- Unbeatable Squirrel Girl (2015) #5, 7, 21, 34-37, 41-43, 47-50
She-Hulk (2022)
Finally, She-Hulk picked up another solo series just this past year. Despite the stellar cover art by Jen Bartel, the writing and interior art have yet to achieve the same sexy, strong spark, making the series a bit disappointing so far. Just before that, She-Hulk also popped up in two highly recommended one-shots, as well as the Hulk’s Grand Design historical miniseries.
- She-Hulk Annual (2019) #1
- Robots, body swaps, and Bullseye?
- Very strong recommendation
- Immortal She-Hulk (2020) #1
- Very strong recommendation
- She-Hulk (2022) #1-5
- Great covers by Jen Bartel, but it’s hard to say the same for the story…
- Hulk: Grand Design – Madness (2022) #1
- Hulk: Grand Design – Monster (2022) #1
- Extra reading:
- Thor (2020) #1, 15-17
- Venom (2018) #21, 25, 35
- Strikeforce (2019) #1
- Marvel’s Voices (2020) #1 [M Story]
- Ant-Man (2020) #3
- Contagion (2019) #2, 4
- #4 features the Wrecking Crew!
- Incoming (2019) #1
- Features She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- Strikeforce (2019) #9
-
- Empyre (2020)
- Free Comic Book Day 2020 (Spider-Man/Venom) #1 [B Story]
- King In Black (2020) #1-2
- King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes (2021) #3
- Captain America (2018) #27
- Curse of the Man-Thing (2021)
- Women of Marvel (2021) #1 [G Story]
- Hellfire Gala 2021
- Marauders (2019) #21
- New Mutants (2019) #19
- Savage Avengers (2019) #24
- Hulk (2021) #1
- Gamma Flight (2021) #2, 4
- Features Titania and Abomination!
- Infinite Possibilities Infinity Comic (2022) #1
- Fantastic Four (2018) #38-42
- Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha (2022) #1
- Death of Doctor Strange (2021) #4
- Devil’s Reign (2021) #3-6
- Devil’s Reign: X-Men Vol 1 2
- Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom (2022) #1
And now you’re up to speed with Jennifer Walters! Where are you gonna start reading? What are you reading now? Let me know on Twitter @vinwriteswords and remember to follow the site @MyCosmicCircus for more gamma-radiating goodies!
Of course, be sure to check out our other reading guides here and stay tuned to The Cosmic Circus for more coming soon!
FROG-MAN
After the stunning reveal in last week’s trailer, we can’t complete our She-Hulk guides without giving special mention to our lord and savior, the fabulous Frog-Man! So presented here for the first time ever…. is the FROG-MAN READING GUIDE!!!!
While this sexy swimsuit is something only a few could pull off, there have been at least four Frog-Men in Marvel comics (possibly even six!). The original amphibious avenger was François LeBlanc, one of Daredevil’s earliest villains. With his great jumping skills, he joins a team of animal-themed crooks called “the Ani-Men,” and is later given frog-like abilities by Count Nefaria. Unfortunately, Froggy and the Ani-Men are eventually killed while fighting Iron Man.
The second Frog-Man, Vincent Patilio, actually went by the name “Leap-Frog.” Vincent designed the modern version of the costume which is seen in the She-Hulk trailer. A bionic exoskeleton, the suit increases his strength and uses electrical coils to amplify his leaping abilities, with computer guidance for landing accuracy. After Vincent’s wife died of cancer, his son Eugene dons the costume as the “Fabulous Frog-Man,” becoming the iconic semi-heroic iteration many fans love today. Despite being a bit of a bumbling idiot, Eugene has gone on to earn a large recurring role across the Marvel universe (he currently has an ongoing spot in Christopher Cantwell’s Iron Man). At one point Eugene even auditioned for the Fantastic Four and the Defenders, and you know what? I’m proud of him for trying 👍🐸
A fourth frog foe popped up in the early 2000s when Buford Lange finds an old Patilio costume, but he quickly meets his end in an incredibly poignant issue of Daredevil. Since then, there have been two other Frog-Men sightings in the Marvel universe, but it’s not clear who was in the costume either time… which begs the question: Just how many Frog-Men are out there?
- Frog-Man (Francois Le Blanc)
- Daredevil (1964) #10-11
- X-Men (1963) #94-95
- Iron Man (1968) #115-116
- Extra reading:
- Classic X-Men (1986) #3
- What If…? (1989) #9
- “What If… The New X-Men Had Died On Their Very First Mission?”
- Super Hero Squad Spectacular (2011) #1
- X-Men: Grand Design – Second Genesis (2018) #1
- Leap-Frog (Vincent Patillo)
- Daredevil (1964) #25-26, 64, Annual #1
- Iron Man (1968) #126-127
- Marvel Team-Up (1972) #121, 131
- Defenders (1972) #131
- Marvel Fanfare (1982) #31-32
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (1988) #185
- Spider-Man’s Tangled Web (2001) #12
- Marvel Adventures Spider-Man (2005) #21-22
- Extra reading:
- Spidey Super Stories (1974) #57
- What If? (1976) #23
- “What If Aunt May Had Been Bitten By a Radioactive Spider?”
- Aunt May becomes Spider-Ma’am!
- Damage Control (1989) #2
- Marvel Universe Vs. Wolverine (2011) #2
- Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #69
- Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History (2019) #6
- Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man: Chameleon Conspiracy (2021) #1
- Frog-Man II (Eugene Patilio)
- Marvel Team-Up (1972) #121, 131
- Defenders (1972) #131
- Marvel Fanfare (1982) #31-32
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (1988) #184-185
- Spider-Man’s Tangled Web (2001) #12
- Avengers: The Initiative (2007) #7, 17-20
- Fear Itself: Youth in Revolt (2011) #1-6
- Original Sins (2014) #5
- Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #17-20, 20.HU, 22
- Iron Man (2020) #5-8, 11-13, 16-18
- Video games:
- Spider-Man Unlimited (2014) (backstory mention only)
- Extra watching:
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006) S1 E18
- Marvel: All Winners Squad (2012) S1 E1
- Extra reading:
- Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #247, 266
- Marvel Universe: Millennial Visions (2002) #1
- Spectacular Spider-Man (UK) (1995) #109
- Punisher War Journal (2006) #13, 15
- King-Size Spider-Man Summer Special (2008) #1
- Web of Spider-Man (2009) #1 [C Story]
- Spider-Island: The Avengers (2011) #1
- Deadpool’s Secret Secret Wars (2015) #1 [B Story]
- Jessica Jones (2016) #4
- Daredevil (2016) #15
- Star (2020) #1
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2019) #30
- Leap-Frog II (Buford Lange)
- Daredevil (1998) #16, 19
- Wolverine (2003) #26-27
- Unknown Frog-Men
- Code of Honor (1997) #3
- Spider-Man (2016) #15
All images courtesy of Marvel Comics.
