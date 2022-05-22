She-Hulk Reading Guide: 2004-2022

Hey you! Thanks for coming back for the modern She-Hulk reading guide!

Jennifer Walters is one of the smartest, funniest, and strongest characters at Marvel. With a history as beloved as hers, the only way we could do her comics justice was with TWO reading guides! So check out our classic She-Hulk reading guide if you want to see how Jen developed over the 80s and 90s, which includes her fourth-wall-breaking solo with John Byrne and her major appearances on both the Fantastic Four and the Avengers! But if you want to jump into her modern stories (which are inspiring the Disney+ show this summer!) then here is what you need to read:

Quick start:

She-Hulk (2004) #1-12

She-Hulk (2005) #1-21 All-New Savage She-Hulk (2009) #1-4

She-Hulk: Cosmic Collision (2009) #1

She-Hulk Sensational (2010) #1 She-Hulks (2011) #1-4 Incredible Hulks (2010) #630-635

FF (2013) #1-16 Fantastic Four (2013) #2

She-Hulk (2014) #1-12 A-Force (2016) #1-10 She-Hulk (2017) #159-163

She-Hulk Annual (2019) #1

Immortal She-Hulk (2020) #1 Avengers (2018) #46-50



These comics build on the foundation laid by Byrne, especially in the solos by Dan Slott (2004, 2005) and Charles Soule (2014). But Jen is always a team player, and her modern comics featured her in a number of group dynamics, including the Future Foundation, A-Force, the Avengers, the Defenders, and TONS of Hulk Family events! In fact, there was so much Hulkmania that other She-Hulks started popping up! Her modern comics also fleshed out her relationship with Matt Murdock, who is expected to tie into the show in a major way. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the new adventures of She-Hulk!