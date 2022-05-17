She-Hulk Reading Guide: 1980-2004

Hello and welcome to the classic She-Hulk reading guide!
This is the first place to start if you want to see how the green queen evolved from savage origins to sensational satire. Before jumping into the She-Hulk Disney+ series this summer, here are her original comics you should check out:
Quick start:
- Savage She-Hulk (1980) #1, 13-14
- Marvel Two-in-One (1974) #88
- The Incredible Hulk #281-284
- Fantastic Four (1961) #265-279
- Fantastic Four (1961) #280-300
- Marvel Graphic Novel (1981) #18
- She-Hulk Ceremony (1989) #1-2
- Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #18
- Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #1-23
- Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #26, 31-50
- Solo Avengers (1987) #14
- Thing and She-Hulk: The Long Night (2002) #1
This quick start is loaded, so you can skip the titles in small font if you want to cut to the chase!
Strong, witty, and drop-dead beautiful, She-Hulk has long been a beloved staple of the Marvel universe, from her sensational solo series to her multiple runs alongside the Fantastic Four and the Avengers. With her new TV show right around the corner, we are so excited to present our first Shulkie reading guide to help everyone dive deep into Jennifer Walters’ earliest appearances, as well as her first encounters with classic villains like the Leader, Abomination, Titania, and the Wrecking Crew. So let’s hit the books, lawyer up, and hulk out!
“I’m Marvel’s premier super heroine, and I deserve the best creative team available!
After all, my origin was written by Stan Lee! We’re talking the big time here!”
The Savage She-Hulk (1980)
Jennifer Walters was originally created by Stan Lee out of fear that The Incredible Hulk TV show would beat him to it. By introducing a “She-Hulk” in the comics before the TV show, Marvel Comics was guaranteed ownership over the rights to the initial idea. However, without a guiding storyline, the rest of Jen’s first comic series was appropriately uninspired, mainly serving as a male-centric cash grab to ride the popularity of the Hulk and Bionic Woman shows on TV.
When new lawyer Jen Walters gets shot by a client’s enemy, her cousin Bruce Banner has to give her an emergency blood transfusion that changes her life forever! While her origin story has stayed mostly the same over the years, this early version of Jen was mostly driven by anger instead of her iconic humor, making her very different from the version we know today.
She soon started to pop up around the Marvel universe, especially alongside The Thing or as a member of the Avengers. However, what really catapulted Jen to fame was the work of John Byrne, who first wrote the character during a few guest appearances on Fantastic Four.
Jen’s guest appearances at this time also included her first run-ins with Daredevil, who we confirmed for She-Hulk’s Disney+ show earlier this year!
- The Savage She-Hulk Omnibus
- Savage She-Hulk (1980) #1-25
- Also collected as:
- Marvel Masterworks: The Savage She-Hulk Vol. 1-2 (hardcover, color)
- Essential Savage She-Hulk (paperback, black and white only)
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #277-284
- Major arc featuring She-Hulk and the Leader!
- Daredevil features in #277-279
- Fantastic Four (1961) #254-256
- Written and drawn by John Byrne until #294
- Parallel to Avengers #232-233, Annual #12
- Avengers (1963) #221-242, Annual #12
- Annual #12 parallel to Avengers #232
- Leads into Secret Wars, Fantastic Four
- Secret Wars (1984) #1-12
- #1-12 feature Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- In #7, Jen nearly kills the Wrecking Crew
- Leads into Fantastic Four #265 as Jen leaves the Avengers
Extra watching:
- Incredible Hulk (1982) S1 E11
Extra reading:
- Marvel Team-Up (1972) #107
- She-Hulk meets Daredevil!
- Dazzler (1981) #14, 21
- #21 sees She-Hulk and Daredevil meet once again!
- Marvel Two-in-One (1974) #88
- She-Hulk/Thing team-up!
- Included in The Savage She-Hulk Omnibus and Masterworks Vol. 2
- Contest of Champions (1982) #1-3
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #159
- Features the Leader and Abomination!
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #16
- Marvel Two-in-One (1974) #96, Annual #7
- #96 is a crossover extravaganza with cameos by She-Hulk and Daredevil
- Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1982) #3
- Thor (1966) #334
- The Thing (1983) #5, 8
- Uncanny X-Men Annual (1979) #7
- Captain America (1968) #289, 292
Team Appearances (early 1980s)
Following Secret Wars, Jen shifts to part-time Avenger duty so she can join the Fantastic Four! This is when John Byrne began shaping her into the modern character we know today. She stays on the team for nearly 40 issues until The Thing takes his spot back, relegating Jan once again to full-time Avenger status.
- Fantastic Four (1961) #265-300, Annual #18-19, Mephisto vs. The Fantastic Four
- Written and drawn by John Byrne until #294
- #265 ties into Avengers #243
- Annual #18 after Fantastic Four #268
- #280-281 features Daredevil and ties into Secret Wars II (1985) #2
- #284 sees The Invisible Girl become The Invisible Woman!
- Annual #19 ties into Avengers Annual (1967) #14 and Secret Wars II #5
- “Mephisto vs. The Fantastic Four” is also known as “Mephisto VS (1987) #1”
- #300 is when Jen leaves the Fantastic Four, leading into Avengers #278
- Avengers (1963) #243, 246-249, 259, 266, 273-297; Annual #13-14, 16; Mephisto vs. The Avengers
- #243 after Fantastic Four #265
- #273-277 features Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- #278 is when Jen rejoins the Avengers after Fantastic Four #300
- Annual #14 ties into Fantastic Four Annual #19
- Annual #16 comes after West Coast Avengers Annual #2
- “Mephisto vs. The Avengers” is also known as “Mephisto VS (1987) #4”
Extra reading:
- Secret Wars II (1985)
- #2 features Daredevil!
- #7 features Titania and Abomination!
- Code of Honor #3 (flashback)
- Thor (1966) #350-353 (cameos)
- Amazing Spider-Man #259
- Prince Namor, the Sub-Mariner (1984) #3
- The Thing (1983) #25
- Questprobe (1984) #3
- Longshot (1985) #4
- Marvel Age Annual (1985) #1
- Features Daredevil!
- New Mutants (1983) #37
- The Thing (1983) #36
- West Coast Avengers (1985) #10, Annual #1-2
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #321-323
- Power Pack (1984) #23-28
- Comet Man (1987) #4
- Silver Surfer (1987) #1
The Sensational She-Hulk (1989)
After getting a taste of the character with the Fantastic Four, Byrne revived She-Hulk’s solo adventures with a few one-shots and eventually her own series with Man-Thing mastermind Steve Gerber occasionally on writing duties. Their record-breaking 60-issue Sensational She-Hulk remains one of the longest-running Marvel solos in history to star a woman. A huge part of the title’s success was the revolutionary fourth-wall-breaking humor and self-aware satire (that’s right, She-Hulk was talking to the audience before Deadpool was even created.)
Among the most notable side stories from the era was Solo Avengers #14, where She-Hulk fights the Mutant Registration Act in court. Not only is this a powerful issue still today, but it also features Titania, who will be a major character in the She-Hulk Disney+ series. Could we potentially see a version of this brought to life later this year?
- Marvel Graphic Novel (1981) #17-18
- Graphic Novel #18 “The Sensational She-Hulk” was the first solo She-Hulk issue by John Byrne
- She-Hulk Ceremony (1989) #1-2
- Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #18 [C Story]
- Short solo story written and drawn by John Byrne
- Leads directly into the Sensational She-Hulk series
- Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #1-60
- #1-8, 31-46, 48-50 written and drawn by John Byrne
- #10-11 and 13-23 written by Steve Gerber
- #49 and 52 feature Titania!
- Solo Avengers (1987) #14 [B Story]
- “Court Costs” – She-Hulk protests the Mutant Registration Act in court
- Features Titania!
Extra reading:
- Marvel Graphic Novel (1981) #16, 27, 58
- #27 features Daredevil!
- #58 is a crossover extravaganza with cameos by She-Hulk and Daredevil
- Marvel Fanfare (1982) #37, 48
- Alpha Flight (1983) #61
- Nick Fury vs SHIELD (1988) #2
- X-Factor (1986) #32
- Saga of the Sub-Mariner (1988) #12
- Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #45 [B Story]
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #23
- Thor (1966) #410, 420-421, Annual #14
- New Warriors (1990) #1, Annual #1
- The Mutant Misadventures of Cloak and Dagger (1988) #9
- Features the Leader!
- Marvel: 1989 the Year in Review (1989) #1
- Silver Surfer (1987) #36
- The Impossible Man Summer Vacation Spectacular (1990) #1-2
- Marvel Super-Heroes (1990) #5 [E Story]
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (1988) #168-170
- Uncanny X-Men (1981) #272
- Captain America (1968) #383 [A Story]
- Web of Spider-Man (1985) #75
- X-Factor (1986) #66
- Marvel: 1990 the Year in Review (1991) #1
Team Appearances (early 1990s)
Parallel to her Sensational solo, Jen exploded in popularity across the 90s. She returned to the pages of Fantastic Four, then back to Avengers, and eventually Damage Control and beyond! In particular, Jen was a key part of the Atlantis Attacks crossover and the original Thanos trilogy (Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity War, and Infinity Crusade). She even had a recurring role on the Incredible Hulk animated series!
- Fantastic Four (1961) #321, 328, 333, 394-395, 400, 416; Annual #22
- #328, 333 feature Titania!
- Fantastic Four #416 ties into Avengers #400
- Fantastic Four Unplugged (1995) #2
- Fantastic Force (1994) #12-18
- Fantastic Four vs. The X-Men (1987) #1-2, 4
- Avengers (1963) #305-310, 325-333, 340, 345, 400; Annual #18-20
- Following Atlantis Attacks, She-Hulk rejoins the Avengers
- Avengers #332-333 is a crossover extravaganza with a cameo by Daredevil
- Avengers #400 ties into Fantastic Four #416
- X-Men vs The Avengers (1987) #1-4
- Avengers West Coast (1989) #31, 47-49, 69, 81; Annual #4-6
- Avengers Annual #19 ties into West Coast Avengers Annual #5
- Avengers Annual #20 ties into West Coast Avengers Annual #6
- Avengers #345 ties into Avengers West Coast #81
- Avengers Unplugged (1995) #4
- Features Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- Damage Control (1989) #1-4
- Marvel Graphic Novel (1981) #68
- Features Titania!
- Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #123-126 [B Stories]
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #411-412, 417-418, 441-442; Annual #16, 19-20
- Annual #19 features Titania and Abomination!
- #441-442 retitled to “The Incredible She-Hulk” and feature the Leader!
- Doc Samson (1996) #1-4
Video games:
- Capcom Marvel Super Heroes (1995)
Extra watching:
- Fantastic Four (1994) S2 E6, 13
- The Incredible Hulk (1996) S1 E7-8; S2 E1-8
Extra reading:
- Atlantis Attacks (1989)
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #23
- Avengers Annual (1967) #18
- Avengers West Coast Annual (1989) #4
- Thor Annual (1966) #14
- Fantastic Four Annual (1963) #22
- Alpha Flight (1983) #98-101
- Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #348
- Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1989) #26
- Iron Man (1968) #273
- Infinity Gauntlet (1991)
- Infinity War (1992)
- She-Hulk and Daredevil were major players during Infinity War and Infinity Crusade!
- Parallel to Sensational She-Hulk #50
- Infinity Crusade (1993)
- She-Hulk and Daredevil were major players during Infinity War and Infinity Crusade!
- Namor the Sub-Mariner Annual (1991) #1 [D Story]
- Captain America (1968) #400-401, 408, 413
- #400-401 tie into Avengers #345 and Avengers West Coast #81
- #413 features Titania and the Wrecking Crew!
- Mys-Tech Wars (1993) #1-3
- Punisher/Captain America: Blood and Glory (1992) #2
- Alpha Flight (1983) #127
- Features Daredevil!
- Incredible Hulk (1962) #366
- Features the Leader and Abomination!
- Nova (1994) #10-11
- Thunderstrike (1993) #16, 21
- #16 features Titania!
- DC Versus Marvel (1995) #1
- Cameo by Daredevil!
- Code of Honor (1997) #3
- Features Abomination!
- Daredevil recurs in #1-4
Team Appearances (late 1990s)
Approaching the end of the 90s, with Sensational finally at an end, She-Hulk could be found in the newly revitalized Avengers or Fantastic Four, but only occasionally. She-Hulk fans had to wait patiently for the next solo series, which wouldn’t come until 2004 when Dan Slott launched Jen into the modern era!
- Avengers (1998) #1-4, 27-32, 34, 43-46, 51, 54-68, 72-84; Annual 1999, 2001
- She-Hulk rejoins the Avengers!
- She-Hulk (2004) begins alongside Avengers #81-84
- #78-79 features the Wrecking Crew!
- Annual 1999 features Daredevil!
- Fantastic Four (1998) #6, 22-23, 27, 42-44, 50
- #22 features Titania!
- #23, 27 feature Daredevil!
- Heroes for Hire (1997) #8-9, 12-19
- #17 features Titania!
- Quicksilver (1997) #11-12
- Heroes for Hire/Quicksilver Annual ’98 (1998) #1
- Parallel to Heroes for Hire #17
- #17 features Titania!
- Thing and She-Hulk: The Long Night (2002) #1
Video games:
- Fantastic Four (1997)
Extra reading:
- Nova (1999) #1
- Wolverine ’99 (1999) #1 [B Story]
- Contest of Champions II (1999) #1-2, 5
- Generation X (1994) #59
- Fast Lane (1999) #4
- The Incredible Hulk (1999) #11, 32, Annual 2000
- simply titled “Hulk” for #1-11
- #32 features the Leader!
- Warlock (1999) #8
- Magneto: Dark Seduction (2000) #2-4
- New Warriors (1999) #10
- Black Panther (1998) #22-23
- Deadpool (1997) #44
- Thunderbolts (1997) #44, 57
- #57 features Daredevil!
- Maximum Security (2000) #3
- Captain America (1998) #50 [F Story]
- Cameo extravaganza including She-Hulk and Daredevil!
- JLA/Avengers (2003)
- #4 features Daredevil, Titania, the Wrecking Crew, and Abomination!
- The Order (2002) #3-6
- #5-6 feature Daredevil!
- Marvel Universe: The End (2003) #1, 5-6
- #1, 5-6 feature Daredevil and Abomination!
- Marvel Double-Shot (2003) #1, 2
- Uncanny X-Men (1981) #442
- Alias (2001) #28
- Marvel Knights 4 (2004) #1
And those are the She-Hulk’s classic comics! What are your favorite Shulkie stories? What are you reading now? Let me know on Twitter @vinwriteswords and remember to follow the site @MyCosmicCircus for more about She-Hulk’s sensational saga!
Of course, be sure to check out our other reading guides here and watch out for the modern She-Hulk guide coming soon!
All images courtesy of Marvel Comics.
