She-Hulk Reading Guide: 1980-2004

Hello and welcome to the classic She-Hulk reading guide!

This is the first place to start if you want to see how the green queen evolved from savage origins to sensational satire. Before jumping into the She-Hulk Disney+ series this summer, here are her original comics you should check out:

Quick start:

Savage She-Hulk (1980) #1, 13-14 Marvel Two-in-One (1974) #88

The Incredible Hulk #281-284

Fantastic Four (1961) #265-279 Fantastic Four (1961) #280-300 Marvel Graphic Novel (1981) #18 She-Hulk Ceremony (1989) #1-2 Marvel Comics Presents (1988) #18

Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #1-23 Sensational She-Hulk (1989) #26, 31-50

Solo Avengers (1987) #14 Thing and She-Hulk: The Long Night (2002) #1



This quick start is loaded, so you can skip the titles in small font if you want to cut to the chase!

Strong, witty, and drop-dead beautiful, She-Hulk has long been a beloved staple of the Marvel universe, from her sensational solo series to her multiple runs alongside the Fantastic Four and the Avengers. With her new TV show right around the corner, we are so excited to present our first Shulkie reading guide to help everyone dive deep into Jennifer Walters’ earliest appearances, as well as her first encounters with classic villains like the Leader, Abomination, Titania, and the Wrecking Crew. So let’s hit the books, lawyer up, and hulk out!