Scarlet Witch Reading Guide

This article is the SECOND reading guide for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following the Darkhold reading guide we released last week. In the selections below, we’ll take a close look at Wanda Maximoff, her family, and her complicated history in the comics.
Quick start:
- Avengers/Doctor Strange: Rise of The Darkhold
- Avengers (1963) #185-187 (aka “Nights of Wundagore”)
- West Coast Avengers: Darker Than Scarlet
- Avengers: The Children’s Crusade
- X-Men: The Trial of Magneto
The story of Wanda Maximoff is incredibly tragic. Doomed to an endless cycle of manipulations, possessions, and her family being torn from her time and time again, Wanda has built up an unfairly horrible reputation of being dangerous and unstable. Or at least, that’s one point of view. What will you think? Read on to find out! Each of the selections below were chosen because of their potential relevance to Wanda’s arc in the MCU. Feel free to read through the guide and choose the storylines that interest you the most. Strong recommendations are in bold. As always, have fun!
Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1980s)
Familiar territory for fans of WandaVision, these iconic comics chronicle the family history of Wanda & Vision, including their wedding and the creation of their sons “William” and “Thomas.” The run probably won’t be essential for Multiverse of Madness, but it’s great background reading if you wanted more of what you saw in WandaVision and want to fantasize about the wonderful life Wanda and Vision deserve to have together.
- Vision and Scarlet Witch Vol. 2: The Saga of Wanda and Vision
- Giant-Size Avengers #4, Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1982) #1-4, West Coast Avengers (1985) #2, Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1985) #1-12
Nights of Wundagore (1979)
First mentioned in our Darkhold reading guide, Rise of the Darkhold is doubly important for Wanda fans. This collection includes Nights of Wundagore, the short story which reveals the dark connection between Wanda, the Darkhold, and Chthon the demonic Elder god. This arc is also collected on its own as Avengers: Nights of Wundagore, but I recommend getting the full Rise of the Darkhold set instead because it comes with several other important Darkhold stories like Doctor Strange: The Montesi Formula (which also has a Wanda cameo!).
- Avengers/Doctor Strange: Rise of The Darkhold
- Avengers (1963) #185-187 (aka “Nights of Wundagore”)
- Doctor Strange (1974) #59-62, 67, 81 (aka ”The Montesi Formula”)
- Marvel Spotlight (1971) #3-4; Werewolf By Night (1972) #1,3,15; Tomb of Dracula (1972) #18-19; Marvel Chillers #1-2; Thor (1966) #332-333; Dracula Lives #6; Amazing Spider-Man Annual #22; X-Men Annual (1970) #12
Also collected as:
- Avengers: Nights of Wundagore
- Avengers (1963) #181-187
- Often misspelled as “Knights of Wundagore”
Darker Than Scarlet (1989)
Basically the original House of M, John Byrne’s West Coast Avengers: Darker Than Scarlet was the first time Wanda really went crazy following a mental breakdown in West Coast Avengers: Vision Quest. Potentially tying in to both WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, and even inspiring Loki, the story follows Wanda’s fury at learning that her kids are fake and that her whole life had been carefully manipulated by the Kang variant Immortus.
The storyline also established Wanda as a “nexus being” anchoring her reality in the multiverse, which was elaborated on in Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning’s Scarlet Witch solo in 1994. This 90s-extreme miniseries completely fleshes out Wanda’s role as a nexus being and gives our WandaVision friend Agatha Harkness a bit of love as well. It remains to be seen if Wanda will have the same role in the MCU, but if you’re prepping for Agatha and Wanda’s potential future storylines, this is not a run to miss.
- West Coast Avengers: Darker Than Scarlet
- Avengers West Coast (1985) #51-57, 60-62
- Avengers: Scarlet Witch by Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning
- Scarlet Witch (1994) #1-4
- Includes issues from the “Scarlet Witch Redemption (now)” section below
Avengers: Disassembled, House of M, & The Children’s Crusade (2000s)
Avengers: Disassembled and House of M is the infamous two-part storyline where Wanda was manipulated several times over into destroying the Avengers, remaking reality, then almost destroying all the mutants. Despite its importance in the current Marvel history, this era was generally not that great, especially for Wanda’s character. Some fans might say that House of M was a lesser remake of Byrne’s Darker Than Scarlet, so if you’d rather read just one, go with Darker Than Scarlet.
Following the chaos, Wanda’s story picks up a few years later with The Children’s Crusade in 2010. This story presents a reverse of the MCU with Billy and Tommy are searching for their mother Wanda, mirroring Wanda searching for her kids at the end of WandaVision into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Crusade also revealed that Doctor Doom was secretly manipulating Wanda during Disassembled and House of M, making Doom actually responsible for her actions. This marked the beginning of Scarlet Witch’s redemption, which is still a difficult ongoing journey in the comics.
-
- Avengers: Disassembled
- Avengers (1963) #500-503, Finale #1
- House of M (2005) #1–8
- Young Avengers: The Children’s Crusade
- Avengers: The Children’s Crusade #1-9; Avengers: The Children’s Crusade – Young Avengers #1; Uncanny X-Men #526
- Originally printed as “Avengers: The Children’s Crusade”
- Avengers: Disassembled
Scarlet Witch Redemption (now)
Current comics have yet to fully absolve Wanda of her guilt or messy reputation, but Marvel Comics have used the time (and her MCU fame) to focus on fleshing out her character more fully. The Mystic Arcana one-shot flashes back to Wanda’s first encounter with Chthon the Darkhold demon god and ties into the origins of Werewolf by Night. Meanwhile Avengers Origins and James Robinson’s 2015 Scarlet Witch maxiseries continued her origin revisionism while attempting to reconcile Wanda’s place in the Marvel Universe in the wake of House of M. Although Robinson’s writing is a bit dull, his art team does a stellar job and he adds some new elements to Wanda’s mythos, so it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the potential of Wanda’s future stories in the MCU.
This past year, the X-Men: The Trial of Magneto event finally allowed Wanda to express her guilt and grief about the events of her past. Coming 15 years after House of M, Wanda’s redemption has been long overdue in the comics. Hopefully this can be the beginning of a fresh start for the character and can inspire a similar arc in the MCU after Multiverse of Madness.
- Avengers: Scarlet Witch by Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning
- Mystic Arcana: Scarlet Witch (2007) #1; Avengers Origins: Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver (2012) #1
- Includes issues from the “Darker Than Scarlet (1989)” section above
- Scarlet Witch by James Robinson: The Complete Collection
- Scarlet Witch (2015) #1-15
- Also collected as Witches’ Road, World of Witchcraft, and The Final Hex
- X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1-5
While not every Wanda Maximoff story ever written, these are Wanda’s major comics and the ones I think could be most relevant for Wanda’s journey from WandaVision to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and beyond. Which ones are your favorite and what do you want to read next? Let me know on Twitter @vinwriteswords and remember to follow the site @MyCosmicCircus!
