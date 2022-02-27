Hi! Welcome to the Scarlet Witch reading guide!

This article is the SECOND reading guide for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following the Darkhold reading guide we released last week. In the selections below, we’ll take a close look at Wanda Maximoff, her family, and her complicated history in the comics.

Quick start:

Avengers/Doctor Strange: Rise of The Darkhold Avengers (1963) #185-187 (aka “Nights of Wundagore”)

West Coast Avengers: Darker Than Scarlet

Avengers: The Children’s Crusade

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto

The story of Wanda Maximoff is incredibly tragic. Doomed to an endless cycle of manipulations, possessions, and her family being torn from her time and time again, Wanda has built up an unfairly horrible reputation of being dangerous and unstable. Or at least, that’s one point of view. What will you think? Read on to find out! Each of the selections below were chosen because of their potential relevance to Wanda’s arc in the MCU. Feel free to read through the guide and choose the storylines that interest you the most. Strong recommendations are in bold. As always, have fun!

Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1980s)

Familiar territory for fans of WandaVision, these iconic comics chronicle the family history of Wanda & Vision, including their wedding and the creation of their sons “William” and “Thomas.” The run probably won’t be essential for Multiverse of Madness, but it’s great background reading if you wanted more of what you saw in WandaVision and want to fantasize about the wonderful life Wanda and Vision deserve to have together.

Vision and Scarlet Witch Vol. 2: The Saga of Wanda and Vision Giant-Size Avengers #4, Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1982) #1-4, West Coast Avengers (1985) #2, Vision and the Scarlet Witch (1985) #1-12



Nights of Wundagore (1979)

First mentioned in our Darkhold reading guide, Rise of the Darkhold is doubly important for Wanda fans. This collection includes Nights of Wundagore, the short story which reveals the dark connection between Wanda, the Darkhold, and Chthon the demonic Elder god. This arc is also collected on its own as Avengers: Nights of Wundagore, but I recommend getting the full Rise of the Darkhold set instead because it comes with several other important Darkhold stories like Doctor Strange: The Montesi Formula (which also has a Wanda cameo!).

Avengers/Doctor Strange: Rise of The Darkhold Avengers (1963) #185-187 (aka “Nights of Wundagore”) Doctor Strange (1974) #59-62, 67, 81 (aka ”The Montesi Formula”) Marvel Spotlight (1971) #3-4; Werewolf By Night (1972) #1,3,15; Tomb of Dracula (1972) #18-19; Marvel Chillers #1-2; Thor (1966) #332-333; Dracula Lives #6; Amazing Spider-Man Annual #22; X-Men Annual (1970) #12



Also collected as:

Avengers: Nights of Wundagore Avengers (1963) #181-187 Often misspelled as “Knights of Wundagore”



Darker Than Scarlet (1989)

Basically the original House of M, John Byrne’s West Coast Avengers: Darker Than Scarlet was the first time Wanda really went crazy following a mental breakdown in West Coast Avengers: Vision Quest. Potentially tying in to both WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, and even inspiring Loki, the story follows Wanda’s fury at learning that her kids are fake and that her whole life had been carefully manipulated by the Kang variant Immortus.

The storyline also established Wanda as a “nexus being” anchoring her reality in the multiverse, which was elaborated on in Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning’s Scarlet Witch solo in 1994. This 90s-extreme miniseries completely fleshes out Wanda’s role as a nexus being and gives our WandaVision friend Agatha Harkness a bit of love as well. It remains to be seen if Wanda will have the same role in the MCU, but if you’re prepping for Agatha and Wanda’s potential future storylines, this is not a run to miss.

West Coast Avengers: Darker Than Scarlet Avengers West Coast (1985) #51-57, 60-62



Avengers: Scarlet Witch by Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning Scarlet Witch (1994) #1-4 Includes issues from the “Scarlet Witch Redemption (now)” section below

