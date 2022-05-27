Savage Land Reading Guide: Ka-Zar and Shanna

My dearest esteemed reader, it is my utmost privilege to present for your consideration the reading guide for the Land Where Time Stands Still and the inhabitants thereof. I am sharing it below in the hope that you might read onward and in doing so, these epic tales of love, survival, and vengeance may sate your savage sensations!

Quick start:

X-Men (1963) #10

Marvel Masterworks: Ka-Zar Vol. 1-2 Marvel Super-Heroes (1967) #19 Astonishing Tales (1970) #1-20 Savage Tales (1971) #1 Ka-Zar (1974) #1-5 Shanna the She-Devil (1972) #1-5

Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #57-58

Ka-Zar the Savage (1981) #1-5 What If? (1989) #112

Uncanny X-Men (1963) #249-250, 269, 274-275

Ka-Zar of the Savage Land (1997) #1

Ka-Zar (1997) #1-5 Savage Wolverine (2013) #1-5

Wolverine and the X-Men (2011) #25-28 Savage Avengers (2019) #1-6

Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land (2021) #1-5

After persistent rumors dating back to 2010, the Savage Land (Marvel’s “Dinosaur Island”) was finally brought to the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! To prepare for that split-second cameo, we previously included a few reading suggestions in our Multiverse of Madness Reading Guide.

But when researching for that guide, we realized there were few resources on the internet for Savage Land reading recommendations. So to honor the hidden world’s long-lasting legacy in Marvel Comics, we’ve eagerly gathered as many stories as possible featuring the Savage Land, its iconic protectors Ka-Zar, Shanna, and Zabu, and even other beloved residents like Sauron and Devil Dinosaur. So grab your spear, adjust your loincloth, hop on your sabretooth tiger, and let’s get savage!