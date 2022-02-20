RUMOR: Wolverine May Be Joining the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Last Sunday fans were treated to a stellar new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which gave me everything I could have possibly wanted. We saw Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) back in action after his recent appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it seems he’s dealing with some repercussions from his actions in that film; some of which brings him face to face with an individual who sounds uncannily like Sir Patrick Stewart. It certainly seems that we’ll finally be getting our first X-Men/mutant in the MCU since Disney’s purchase of Fox Studios. Suffice to say, the long list of rumored (but not yet officially confirmed) cameos and appearances in the Doctor Strange sequel is a bit head-spinning. And today, yet another rumored appearance caught our attention.

Breaking News from the Twitterverse

Earlier today, Joseph Deckelmeier from The Illuminerdi tweeted that he heard that Wolverine is set to appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, but not played by the actor who you might expect.

We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman. — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) February 20, 2022

While Deckelmeier indicated he’d heard that Hugh Jackman won’t be returning to the role he originated on film over twenty years ago, he didn’t disclose who would be taking over the role. The loss of Hugh Jackman from the role brings me some sadness, especially with the expected return Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. It would have been amazing to see the two together once more, especially after their chemistry from 2017’s Logan. However, with Marvel Studio’s desire for a long and prosperous history for the X-Men within the MCU, it makes sense that they may look for someone for more than just a cameo or a single film. Whomever they choose has some big shoes to fill, to stand out from the exceptional performance of Hugh Jackman in the role.

Possible Connections

With the possible appearance of both Professor X and Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, what does that mean for the franchise? With the announcement of X-men ’97, a continuation of the animated series from the early ’90s, perhaps the pieces are all connected. At the end of the original series, Professor Xavier flies off on a new adventure. It has been rumored and theorized that perhaps Professor Xavier is the same version from the X-Men animated series. Could Wolverine’s appearance be in a similar fashion?

In addition, casting has not been officially announced for who will play any of the X-Men in the MCU going forward. So, if Logan is in Multiverse of Madness, he may or may not be the same actor who plays him in the MCU after that. Indeed, this could amount to a fun variant cameo of the character, used as a one-off for the film. Only time will tell, but if the rumor is true about his appearance, Marvel fans are in for a huge treat when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6, 2022.

