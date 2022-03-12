Report: Sam Jackson Talks Working With Co-Stars, Reveals Martin Freeman also in ‘Secret Invasion’

Lizzie Hill

Report: Sam Jackson Talks Working With Co-Stars, Reveals Martin Freeman also in ‘Secret Invasion’

We love Samuel L. Jackson in this house, and so we’re happy that he’s so happy to be working on his upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion with the likes of Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and… Martin Freeman? Well, that seems like new, although not entirely surprising, information so we’re sharing it, via a tweet below! 

This video was taped during an event in New York City on March 10, 2022 – “Samuel L. Jackson In Conversation With Josh Horowitz.” It’s pretty clear that Jackson is saying Martin Freeman is also in his Disney+ series, as he excitedly talks about his delight in working with some of his other already known co-stars.

It’s not surprising that Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross would show up in Secret Invasion, tho we haven’t found anything confirming that he was up until this now. Freeman is however set to return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year. Whether this Ross is the real one or a Skrull imposter, has yet to be seen. Either way, we’re always keen to see Freeman return whatever the project.

Jackson’s excitement about working on Secret Invasion and his co-stars is infectious as you will see in another short video tweeted out by one of the attendees of the event. 

 

What do you think? Are you as curious about Everett Ross’ role in Secret Invasion as we are? Let us know in the comments or on social media!

