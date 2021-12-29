Report: Possible Proof of George Clooney Directing ‘Moon Knight’ Episode Surfaces

You have to give Marvel Studios credit for keeping Moon Knight so well under wraps these past few months. We know virtually nothing of the show apart from the show’s main cast, comprised of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart aka the Midnight Man, with May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke in undisclosed roles. As far as the plot goes, we know that Moon Knight will delve into the vigilante’s dissociative identity disorder, where we’ll explore the multiple personalities inside Marc Spector, including Mr. Knight, which we disclosed in an exclusive article a while back. Not only that, but we can also expect the show to grow somewhat gritty, dark, and gruesome in terms of action sequences. However, some rumors via The Ronin have been floating around regarding one potential director for the Disney+ series; George Clooney. We now have come across new information that may add substantial evidence to the rumor.

Marco Torresin is an assistant art director who has been working on the Marvel Studios production of Moon Knight since January of 2021. On his website, he’s listed all the different projects he’s worked on, including The New Pope, Catch-22, and most recently, Moon Knight. But perhaps the most interesting detail you might notice is the director listed on the project: George Clooney.

While it’s not a completely direct confirmation from Marvel Studios, it certainly does add support to the rumor of Clooney coming in to direct at least 1 episode of the upcoming Marvel Studios show. After all, George Clooney has worked with Oscar Isaac in the past. We’ll have to wait and see if Marvel confirms this information the closer we get to the release of the highly anticipated Disney+ series.

Official Synopsis: Moon Knight is a new series created for Disney+. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.

Moon Knight is expected to release on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

Source: Marco Torresin

Like this: Like Loading...