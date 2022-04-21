Report: Cinematographer Zoë White is working on ‘Werewolf by Night’

According to a newly discovered online resume, cinematographer Zoë White is working on Marvel’s Halloween special, Werewolf by Night. Eagle-eyed Twitter user @MCUFightClub noticed an interesting entry on the WPA, or Worldwide Production Agency, website and posted about it.

The PDF resume lists a television special called “Buzzcut,” directed by Michael Giacchino for Marvel Studios/Disney+. “Buzzcut“ is one of the working titles for Werewolf by Night. Filming is being done under the production company Natural History Productions, LLC. According to various Georgia film production sources, it is currently filming in the Peach State.

Zoë White has a Primetime Emmy nomination for her work in 2017 on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. She was on Variety’s 2018 list, “Top 10 Cinematographers to Watch,” and has worked with director Spike Jonze. Recently, she’s worked on HBO’s Westworld and the Apple TV documentary; They Call Me Magic.

WPA markets itself as an agency that “provides specialized representation of producers, cinematographers, editors, and designers in all areas of the entertainment & advertising industries.” White is listed as a client on their agency website. The linked page below features the resume.

Werewolf by Night is a television special that is shrouded in secrecy. Composer turned director Michael Giacchino’s involvement wasn’t officially announced until March of this year, even though it had been rumored for much longer.

Earlier today, our editor-in-chief, Lizzie Hill, reported in an exclusive that Laura Donnelly would be playing the character of monster huntress Elsa Bloodstone on the show. Donnelly was cast back in January, but details about her character were unknown at the time, and rumors suggested that she would play the comic character Nina Price. The Outlander star joins actor Gael Garcia Bernal for the special.

Compounding things and adding to the list of unknowns is which Werewolf by Night Gael Garcia Bernal will portray. The comics provide two different characters that have had the lycanthropic mantle. Jake Gomez is the newer iteration of the character. He debuted in Werewolf by Night #1 in October of 2020. B. Earl and Jimmy Gomez wrote the story. The other werewolf option is Jack Russell. That character, written by Paul Jenkins, debuted in the original Werewolf By Night #1 in 1972. It’s also entirely possible that Marvel Studios creates an original iteration of the WBN character.

Werewolf by Night is rumored to be released later this year, but we don’t have a formal release date.

