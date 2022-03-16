Report: Adaku Ononogbo casting revealed for ‘Ms. Marvel’

Yesterday we got an exciting peek at the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel with an unexpected show trailer. We can now report that one of the stars from Netflix’s Cursed, Adaku Ononogbo, will be in the show and in a significant way.

As part of the trailer enthusiasm, the talent agency International Artists Management confirmed via tweet that their client, Adaku Ononogbo, was indeed in Ms. Marvel. According to the tweet and message on their website, Ononogbo is playing a new character named Fariha.

TODAY'S THE DAY! Catch ADAKU ONONOGBO starring in MS MARVEL as FARIHA. The wait is finally over! The trailer is out for Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @disneyplus . #MsMarvel. Set your reminders for JUNE 8 on @disneyplus !! https://t.co/LIP9Orrsvl — i.A.M (@iAM_Global) March 15, 2022

According to a profile on Actors Access, Ononogbo is a series regular on Ms. Marvel. Details beyond that are under wraps, but a casting call from last year may give hints about the character’s direction.

Last September, The Direct reported that there was a casting call for the character of Fariha. According to that exclusive casting call, Fariha is “Female, 30s, Sudanese, smart and intimidating. She is willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, no matter what (or who) gets in her way.” There doesn’t appear to be a counterpart in the comics, and Fariha seems to be an original character.

Ononogbo is a versatile actress. She recently played Kaze on Netflix’s Cursed. The British-born actress was a Fey warrior often on horseback in that show. Kaze was a fierce associate of the Lady of the Lake and series lead, Nimue (Katherine Langford).

Of note, Ononogbo has a Marvel history. She played Sheena on the Jessica Jones series. The character appeared in “AKA Freak Accident,” the second episode in the show’s second season, where she had a scene with Jeri Hogarth, played by Carrie-Ann Moss.

In 2014, Ononogbo also made headlines with her campaign to be a superhero. In the DC world, she wanted to be Mari Jiwi Mccabe, aka Vixen. Vixen has a Ms. Marvel connection, too. Ms. Marvel creator G. Willow Wilson wrote Vixen: Return of the Lion, a five-issue limited series about the character.

Ms. Marvel will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 8th. Do you have any thoughts or predictions about the character of Fariha? Please sound off in the comments or share your thoughts with us on social media.

Source: Actors Access Profile / International Artists Management News / The Direct

