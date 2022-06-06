Princess Leia Companion Guide

Share this:

Welcome to the companion guide for Princess Leia! Fans were first introduced to Princess Leia Organa in A New Hope and she immediately became an icon that many young girls and women, including myself, look up to.

When I was first introduced to Star Wars it was so cool to see a strong woman who wasn’t a superhero. As a child who didn’t fully grasp Star Wars yet I saw her as a normal person who was unbelievably brave. The iconic space princess was played by Carrie Fisher who sadly passed away in 2016. Many people still look up to the actress and Star Wars fans will always remember her as Princess Leia.

One thing I love about Leia’s surprise appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi is seeing fans fall in love with the character all over again. And we’re seeing how the little rebel got her start. I hope this guide encourages fans to learn more about Leia and what she was up to before and in between movies.

Quick start:

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) S1 E1-3

Rebels (2014) S2 E12

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!

“Someone has to save our skins! Into the garbage chute, flyboy!”

The Galactic Empire (19 – 0 BBY)

There isn’t much content with Leia before the original trilogy. Most of the content that has come out that’s before the original trilogy has come out in the last few years.

One of the interesting things on this first list is the book From a Certain Point of View. The book is full of stories from different characters’ perspectives about the events of A New Hope. Many of the are very moving and show how Leia is a symbol of hope for so many throughout the rebellion and galaxy.

10 BBY

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) S1 E1-3

3 BBY

Leia Princess of Alderaan

Rebels (2014)

Season 2 12. A Princess on Lothal

L eia Organa: Ordeal of the Princess

0 BBY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

From a Certain Point of View Raymus The Bucket Change of Heart Verge of Greatness Time of Death The Baptist Duty Roster Grounded By Whatever Sun

Age of Rebellion: Grand Moff Tarkin (2019) #1 (comic)

A New Hope: The Princess, the Scoundrel, and the Farm Boy

Galactic Civil War (0 – 5 ABY)

After all the changes in the galaxy, this is where the most Leia content happens. The time in between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is only one year but there is so much the comics fill in.

War of the Bounty Hunters is an interesting run since it shows how much Leia, Luke, Lando, and Chewie went through to get Han back. The movies made it feel like only a few days had passed then the group found Han but the comics help add more to the story. That’s something I love about the Star Wars books and comics, the writers are allowed to be creative while adding on to what’s already been established and the story can go more in-depth than a limited series.

0 ABY

Princess Leia (2015) #1-5 (comic)

Heir to the Jedi

Han Solo (2016) #1, 3, 5 (comic)

Star Wars (2015) #1-14, 16-19, 22-26, 31-33, 37-51, 53-75 (comic)

Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original

Vader Down (2016) (comic)

Darth Vader (2015) #13-15 (comic)

Doctor Aphra (2016) #7-8 (comic)

The Storms of Crait (2017) #1 (comic)

3 ABY

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back Ion Control A Good Kiss She Will Keep Them Warm Rogue Two Due on Batuu Into the Clouds The Witness Right-Hand Man

Star Wars (2020) #1-4, 6-12, 14-19, 21-24, 26 (comic)

War of the Bounty Hunters (2020) #1-5 (comic)

Darth Vader (2020) #15 (comic) Age of Rebellion: Princess Leia (2019) #1 (comic)

4 ABY

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Lost Stars Note: This book covers all 3 original trilogy movies

The Princess and the Scoundrel Note: This book is set to come out on August 16



The New Republic (5 – 30 ABY)

This era is one that I would love to see Disney cover. There is so much time to fill in with Leia, Han, Luke, and even Ben Solo on how they adjusted to the New Republic. While The Mandalorian is telling us how the Empire never truly died and Ahsoka will be a Rebels sequel, these fill in a small gap about this time period that has so much story to tell.

5 – 30 ABY

Aftermath: Life Debt

Aftermath: Empire’s End

Last Shot

Bloodline

The Rise of Kylo Ren (2020) #4 (comic)

Poe Dameron (2016) #6-7, 14-15, 17, 20-25, 27, 31 (comic)

The First Order (34 -35 ABY)

34 ABY

Moving Target: A Princess Leia Adventure

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron

Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire

Age of Resistance: Rey (2019) #1 (comic)

Resistance Reborn

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

35 ABY

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Lego Star Wars (video game) (2022)

I’m so happy that Star Wars is adding more to Leia’s story in such an exciting way and showing that Leia is just as important as Luke. She is such an influential character that deserves the spotlight. Vivien Lyra Blair is doing a phenomenal job carrying on Leia’s legacy in Obi-Wan Kenobi and I can’t wait to see what she’s in next.

