Pitch: Ways To Move ‘Daredevil’ Forward in the MCU

For a long time, I’ve considered Netflix’s Daredevil series to be one of my favorite TV series of all time, so hearing that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be back in their respective roles was exciting news. In the time since I’ve been occupied by wondering just how these characters and this world could come back into the MCU and continue. Here are some of the things I think should happen to make their reemergence exciting and refreshing.

Feature Films

Daredevil spent three excellent seasons of television building up and tearing down every single character that entered the story. Even people like Ellison, who seem completely insignificant at the beginning, still got his ego checked by the time season 3 comes around and Bullseye storms the Bulletin. If there is one thing that Marvel Studios has proven themselves to not be great at on Disney+ so far (at least for me), it’s crafting long-form stories there. I’ve loved all the series for one reason or another, but at the end of the day, I’ve thought that almost every single one (except WandaVision) would have worked better and more efficiently as a 2+ hour film rather than a 4 hour season of TV.

As for the Daredevil Netflix series, as much as I adore that series, I’ve always been curious to see what it would look like to transform each season into a film by editing them down. Now would be the chance to approach that from the ground up. In the history of comic book filmmaking, there’s only been one attempt at a Daredevil film, and it happened before comic book films found their footing. With Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, a character with a lot of groundwork already laid in 39 hours of television, they already have a strong foundation to build an amazing film using characters and ideas that the general audience is already familiar with.

Returning Cast and Characters

At the root of it, success for any TV show or film comes down to the chemistry between the cast, and Daredevil had some of the best of it I’d ever seen. I think with the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the return of their supporting cast is a must. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson completely took over the roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, and the relationships they have within their law office and with the villains of the series were very well done. Some of the best moments in the series are just Foggy and Karen and Matt talking to each other and fighting for their relationships.

Alongside Kingpin, Vanessa and Benjamin Poindexter also manage to shine. Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) transforms from an innocent woman and potential victim of Wilson Fisk’s manipulation and crime empire to a co-conspirator and someone who would happily fight beside him. In contrast to that, Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) was a victim of Fisk’s manipulation, and the episode in season 3 where Fisk dissects the mental state of Poindexter somehow masterfully doubles as a walk through the brains of both villainous men at once.

When I say I believe the cast should come back, I mean the WHOLE cast. Jon Bernthal and Elodie Young’s roles as Frank Castle and Elektra Natchios might have had their narrative journey’s come to an end in season 2, but I think there are still plenty more opportunities to be taken with these characters alongside Charlie Cox. Additionally, I think that the more minor characters like Mitchell Ellison (Geoffrey Cantor) and Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson) still have TONS of mileage left and potential to tap into.