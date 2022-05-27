‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ First Two Episodes Review (Spoilers!)

Share this:

Hello there! Happy Obi-Wan Kenobi premier day! The first episodes are finally here two years after being announced and I’m glad to share my spoiler-filled review.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is cinematic. When Deborah Chow said that it’s a movie in six pieces she meant it. The pacing of the show was something I was a little worried about because past Marvel and Star Wars Disney+ shows have a pacing issue. But the pacing is perfect and so far it’s utilizing its time so well. The first two episodes showed us so much!

[Spoiler warning for the first 2 episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi below!]

Thoughts on Episode 1

This is the same Obi-Wan we know and love, played by Ewan McGregor again, but he is carrying the guilt he still has from the events of Revenge of the Sith. The feelings that he’s pushed away for so many years are coming to the surface, and we see it affecting him in his nightmares.

Everyone’s performance is fantastic! I was a little hesitant to accept a few of the actors, mainly Rupert Friend. I was hoping Jason Issacs would play him since he played him in Rebels. I love seeing the Fifth Brother and Grand Inquisitor again. Rupert Friend is a very intimidating Grand Inquisitor and I hope we see more of him.

Moses Ingram who plays Third Sister Reva, the newest character, also impressed me. Ingram is incredible and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the rest of the show. She is intimidating, stubborn, and driven to do her job no matter what it takes.

Reva clearly wants to prove herself to Darth Vader and possibly show that she is better than the Grand Inquisitor. She has an obsession with finding Obi-Wan and she clearly thinks that if she finds him she will be favored.

I also liked that we were introduced to so many characters and places already! Seeing Bail, Breha, Leia, and Alderaan made me so happy.

We only got a small shot of Alderaan in Revenge of the Sith and since I was a kid I’ve wanted to see more of it. The book Leia: Princess of Alderaan gives a more detailed description of the planet and you get to know Queen Breha Organa as well.

Thoughts on Episode 2

Out of these episodes, this one is my favorite! The lightness of the first episode does not last long. Episode 2 is action-packed and intense.

When Obi-Wan’s fight scene started I thought he didn’t stand a chance but I was impressed with his hand-to-hand combat skills. He hasn’t been practicing for 10 years and I was waiting for him to start using his lightsaber.

As much as I love Tatooine I’m glad the whole story isn’t taking place there, especially since The Book of Boba Fett was only a few months ago.

I thought Daiyu was interesting but it was like every sketchy city in Star Wars. The part of Daiyu Obi-Wan travels to give lower levels of Coruscant vibes. There were a few moments while Obi-Wan was walking around that it reminded me of the beginning of Attack of the Clones.

The casting for young Leia is perfect. Vivien Lyra Blair embodies Carrie Fisher’s Leia and I am so impressed with her acting. Even at a young age, Leia shows that she got both of her parents’ stubbornness and attitude.

Even Obi-Wan mentions how much she reminds him of Padmé. You could see how sad he was to bring up his old friend but I was happy with the small Padmé mention. I feel like the Star Wars franchise neglects her and I’d love to see more Padmé content in the future.

Predictions and final thoughts

One of my predictions for the show is that Reva will die at the end. Her anger and drive to be the best will ultimately get her in trouble with the wrong people in the Inquisitor program.

I can only imagine how angry Darth Vader or Palpatine will be if they find out she is focusing on one Jedi and not the rest of the surviving Jedi. All of the Jedi are a threat to them and if she’s wasting time they won’t be happy.

Overall the show is off to a great start! I can’t wait for the coming lightsaber fights and emotional moments.

What were your favorite moments from Obi-Wan Kenobi? What did you think of the Disney+ time premier change? Did you like the first two episodes? Let us know on Twitter @MyCosmicCircus and follow us for more Star Wars coverage!

