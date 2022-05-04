Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker Companion Guide

Hello readers, and welcome to the companion guide for Obi-Wan Kenobi & Anakin Skywalker!
With the new Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming out at the end of the month, now is the perfect time to catch up on all things Obi-Wan and Anakin! I’m very much looking forward to seeing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen together again in the Star Wars universe.
If you want to catch up on not only the prequels, but what the duo has been up to in between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, plus the first few years of the Empire, this is the guide for you!
In Obi-Wan Kenobi we will see Obi-Wan struggling with the fall of the Republic, the Jedi Order, and the loss of his brother, Anakin. These recommendations help add to their relationship and help understand how close they were.
Many of these books and episodes of The Clone Wars show how Obi-Wan and Anakin over the years have felt towards the Jedi Order, the struggle of their own personal relationships, and the loss they have dealt with over the course of the Clone War.
Quick start:
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Age of Republic: Obi-Wan Kenobi (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin (2016) #1-5
- The Clone Wars (2008)
- S2 E12-14; S3 E15-17; S5 E1, E14-16; S7 E9
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Age of Rebellion: Darth Vader (2019) #1
If you want even more content before Obi-Wan Kenobi the canon books and comics are great to read. Below each movie or show is a list of canon books and comics that help fill in more of the gaps we don’t see in the films or shows.
Also, if you want to check out a more in-depth guide for Darth Vader comics, keep an eye out for Anthony Flagg’s upcoming Darth Vader Reading Guide for more recommendations!
As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!
“Hello there!”
The Galactic Republic (Before 22 BBY)
Although A New Hope was our very first introduction to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the prequels show us how his journey with Anakin started and ended. Now is a good time to refresh yourself on their journey before the rise of the Empire in live-action and animation.
- 40 BBY
- Master and Apprentice (2019) (novel)
- 32 BBY
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Age of Republic: Obi-Wan Kenobi (2019) #1 (comic)
- Note: #3 in a 6-issue one-shot series by Jody Houser & Cory Smith
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin (2016) #1-5 (comic)
- by Charles Soule & Marco Checchetto
- 22 BBY
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2003)
- Star Wars: Brotherhood (2022) (novel)
- Set to release on May 10th
- Age of Republic: Anakin Skywalker (2019) #1
- Note: #6 in a 6-issue one-shot series by Jody Houser & Cory Smith
The Clone Wars (22 – 19 BBY)
Thanks to The Clone Wars we were able to see not only more minor characters from the prequel trilogy but go more in-depth on Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship. If you haven’t watched all of The Clone Wars or Rebels and just want to watch the important ones for Obi-Wan and Anakin’s journey here is a list of episodes to watch before May 27th.
- 22 BBY
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) (Movie)
- 22 BBY
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) (TV series)
- Season 1
- 20. Innocents of Ryloth
- 21. Liberty on Ryloth
- Season 2
- 12. The Mandalore Plot
- 13. Voyage of Temptation
- 14. Duchess of Mandalore
- Season 3
- 15. Overlords
- 16. Altar of Mortis
- 17. Ghosts of Mortis
- Season 1
- Season 4
- 15. Deception
- 16. Friends and Enemies
- 17. The Box
- 18. Crisis on Naboo
- 21. Brothers
- 22. Revenge
- Season 5
- 1. Revival
- 14. Eminence
- 15. Shades of Reason
- 16. The Lawless
- Season 6
- 5. An Old Friend
- 6. Rise of Clovis
- 7. Crisis at Heart
- 10. The Lost Ones
- Dark Disciple* (2015) (novel)
- Season 7
- 9. Old Friends Not Forgotten
- Season 4
* Note: Dark Disciple was based on 8 unreleased episodes of The Clone Wars season six. While this book does not center around Obi-Wan Kenobi, I feel as though it is important to his character since he does help Quinlan Vos (whom he has teamed up with in The Clone Wars) and enemy Asajj Ventress. It wraps up their odd relationship and adds to the hardships, internal struggles, and loss Obi-Wan has faced during the Clone War and which he will be dealing with in his new show.
The Galactic Empire (19 – 0 BBY)
Darth Vader and Obi-Wan both adapted to the rise of the Empire in different ways. To catch up on the time in between Revenge of the Sith and Obi-Wan Kenobi the suggested reading takes place during the first few years of the Empire.
- 19 BBY
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith (2017) #1-25 (comic)
- Vol. 1 – Imperial Machine
- Vol. 2 – Legacy’s End
- Vol. 3 – The Burning Seas
- Vol. 4 – Fortress Vader
- 14 BBY
- Star Wars: Lords of the Sith (2015) (novel)
- Age of Rebellion: Darth Vader (2019) #1
- by Bria Lavorgna & Greg Pak
- Vader proves to the Moffs he’s not just the Emperor’s “sidekick”
- Note: #9 in a 9-issue one-shot series
- 9 BBY
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)
- Star Wars (2015) #7, 15
- “From the Journals of Old Ben Kenobi” by Jason Aaron
Not only does Rebels introduce us to a new team of characters it shows us what Darth Vader has been up to. This show also marks the first time we see the Inquisitors.
The show does take place after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi but is only a few years before A New Hope. Although this isn’t fully related to Obi-Wan or Anakin and is not “required” view, Leia guest stars in season two episode 12 Princess on Lothal.
- 5 BBY – 0 BBY
- Rebels (2014-2018)
- Season 1
- 1. Spark of Rebellion (Part 1)
- 2. Spark of Rebellion (Part 2)
- Note: This is the first episode where we are introduced to the Grand Inquisitor. The Inquisitors are recurring characters throughout the show and all events take place after Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you are interested in the Inquisitors’ journey I suggest watching both seasons 1 and 2.
- Season 2
- 1. The Siege of Lothal: Part 1
- 2. The Siege of Lothal: Part 2
- 5. Always Two There Are
- Season 3
- 20. Twin Suns
- Season 4
- 13. World Between Worlds
- Note: This episode is an “epilogue” of sorts to The Clone Wars Mortis Arc.
- 13. World Between Worlds
- Season 1
That’s everything that will catch you up on what Obi-Wan has been up to before Obi-Wan Kenobi. All titles are streaming on Disney+ and I hope if you haven’t started The Clone Wars or Rebels these starter episodes will get you interested.
All images courtesy of Disney.
