Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker Companion Guide

Hello readers, and welcome to the companion guide for Obi-Wan Kenobi & Anakin Skywalker!

With the new Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming out at the end of the month, now is the perfect time to catch up on all things Obi-Wan and Anakin! I’m very much looking forward to seeing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen together again in the Star Wars universe.

If you want to catch up on not only the prequels, but what the duo has been up to in between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, plus the first few years of the Empire, this is the guide for you!

In Obi-Wan Kenobi we will see Obi-Wan struggling with the fall of the Republic, the Jedi Order, and the loss of his brother, Anakin. These recommendations help add to their relationship and help understand how close they were.

Many of these books and episodes of The Clone Wars show how Obi-Wan and Anakin over the years have felt towards the Jedi Order, the struggle of their own personal relationships, and the loss they have dealt with over the course of the Clone War.

Quick start:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) Age of Republic: Obi-Wan Kenobi (2019) #1 Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin (2016) #1-5

The Clone Wars (2008) S2 E12-14; S3 E15-17; S5 E1, E14-16; S7 E9

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) Age of Rebellion: Darth Vader (2019) #1



If you want even more content before Obi-Wan Kenobi the canon books and comics are great to read. Below each movie or show is a list of canon books and comics that help fill in more of the gaps we don’t see in the films or shows.

Also, if you want to check out a more in-depth guide for Darth Vader comics, keep an eye out for Anthony Flagg’s upcoming Darth Vader Reading Guide for more recommendations!

As always, strong recommendations are in bold. Have fun watching!

The Galactic Republic (Before 22 BBY)

Although A New Hope was our very first introduction to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the prequels show us how his journey with Anakin started and ended. Now is a good time to refresh yourself on their journey before the rise of the Empire in live-action and animation.

40 BBY Master and Apprentice (2019) (novel)



32 BBY

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Age of Republic: Obi-Wan Kenobi (2019) #1 (comic) Note: #3 in a 6-issue one-shot series by Jody Houser & Cory Smith

Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin (2016) #1-5 (comic) by Charles Soule & Marco Checchetto



22 BBY

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2003)

Star Wars: Brotherhood (2022) (novel) Set to release on May 10th

Age of Republic: Anakin Skywalker (2019) #1 Note: #6 in a 6-issue one-shot series by Jody Houser & Cory Smith



The Clone Wars (22 – 19 BBY)

Thanks to The Clone Wars we were able to see not only more minor characters from the prequel trilogy but go more in-depth on Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship. If you haven’t watched all of The Clone Wars or Rebels and just want to watch the important ones for Obi-Wan and Anakin’s journey here is a list of episodes to watch before May 27th.

22 BBY

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) (Movie)

22 BBY Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) (TV series) Season 1 20. Innocents of Ryloth 21. Liberty on Ryloth Season 2 12. The Mandalore Plot 13. Voyage of Temptation 14. Duchess of Mandalore Season 3 15. Overlords 16. Altar of Mortis 17. Ghosts of Mortis



Season 4 15. Deception 16. Friends and Enemies 17. The Box 18. Crisis on Naboo 21. Brothers 22. Revenge Season 5 1. Revival 14. Eminence 15. Shades of Reason 16. The Lawless Season 6 5. An Old Friend 6. Rise of Clovis 7. Crisis at Heart 10. The Lost Ones Dark Disciple* (2015) (novel) Season 7 9. Old Friends Not Forgotten



* Note: Dark Disciple was based on 8 unreleased episodes of The Clone Wars season six. While this book does not center around Obi-Wan Kenobi, I feel as though it is important to his character since he does help Quinlan Vos (whom he has teamed up with in The Clone Wars) and enemy Asajj Ventress. It wraps up their odd relationship and adds to the hardships, internal struggles, and loss Obi-Wan has faced during the Clone War and which he will be dealing with in his new show.

The Galactic Empire (19 – 0 BBY) Darth Vader and Obi-Wan both adapted to the rise of the Empire in different ways. To catch up on the time in between Revenge of the Sith and Obi-Wan Kenobi the suggested reading takes place during the first few years of the Empire.

19 BBY

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith (2017) #1-25 (comic) Vol. 1 – Imperial Machine Vol. 2 – Legacy’s End Vol. 3 – The Burning Seas Vol. 4 – Fortress Vader



14 BBY

Star Wars: Lords of the Sith (2015) (novel)

Age of Rebellion: Darth Vader (2019) #1 by Bria Lavorgna & Greg Pak Vader proves to the Moffs he’s not just the Emperor’s “sidekick” Note: #9 in a 9-issue one-shot series

