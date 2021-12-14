My Top 5 Marvel Funko Pops!

As the years go by, the list of Funko Pops released for films inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown exponentially. With the MCU entering phase four and phase five, I expect that list to continue to grow substantially. Funkos have taken off in popularity over the past few years as almost every movie released has some sort of Funko along with it. Now anyone can own a Funko Pop collectible from many of your favorite movies, TV series, even rock stars!

Some Funko Pops get vaulted though, meaning they are no longer being manufactured, and that often causes the prices to skyrocket on those certain Pops remaining. Regardless of rarity, many of the Pops from the MCU are still accessible, as numerous websites sell them along with popular websites such as Ebay, Amazon, and Mercari. Today, I will be taking a look at my top five favorite Marvel movie that you can own or buy as a gift for another Marvel fan in your life.

5. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Winter Soldier with Mask and Shield