What I Heard: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Reshoots Update

The road to Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel has been a long, hard journey. Announced in August 2019, with the first footage in December 2020 (see below), a number of potential changes, and then a major one-year delay: Life hasn’t been easy for Kamala Khan fans. But thankfully today I can share a glimmer of light from the end of the tunnel. Similar to what One Take News heard recently, I have learned from a trusted source that the Ms. Marvel reshoots are expected to take place from January 24 to February 28 in Atlanta. In addition, we have heard that the second unit will film concurrently for about two weeks. After that? Hopefully, the show can continue its standard post-production process and we can all finally relax as the show prepares to arrive this summer.

As of now, the show is being thought of as “Season One” – but things can always change, so I’m not ready to take this as confirmation of a season two just yet. We have also learned that the series will be approximately half an hour per episode before credits, about the same length as Marvel Studios’ other six-episode series. As far as we know, Ms. Marvel is still 6 episodes, but the length of each episode and even the number of episodes can always change during production, as we’ve already seen with other shows. Kamala’s comics are known for their wonderful character interactions, so the series is ripe with potential for a multi-season ongoing series, as long as this first season goes well.

Starring Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel is created by head writer Bisha K. Ali and directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Batgirl), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menonstar. After premiering this summer, the series is expected to tie into The Marvels (2023), with Iman’s Kamala Khan joining Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in a major role. Keep an eye on The Cosmic Circus for updates as the situation develops, and let’s hope for the best!