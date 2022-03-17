Hello and welcome to the Ms. Marvel Reading Guide!
Here at The Cosmic Circus we are so excited for the new Ms. Marvel show coming this June. Despite being such a new character, Ms. Marvel’s solo title and team appearances have already made her one of the best characters Marvel has ever created! To get into her comics, you can just start from the beginning and read as much as you like. There’s a lot to love, so take your time and enjoy it!
Quick start:
- Ms. Marvel (2014) #1-19, Annual #1
- Champions (2016) #1-27
And these 47 issues are just the beginning! Listed below is so much more, and you know what? She’s worth all of it.
So far there hasn’t been a consistent omnibus series for Ms. Marvel, but we can only hope this changes in the near future. Instead, the Ms. Marvel series has been collected as individual trades (in various sizes), so to collect the whole series you’ll have to pick up the trades one by one. In the guide below, we’ll learn the differences between the collections so you can make the best decisions for yourself. As always, I’ve also included tie-in events and side stories to embiggen your reading experience! So start from the top, take a look, and have a good time reading!
“Good is not a thing you are. It’s a thing you do.”
Ms. Marvel (2014)
It all begins here! After getting her powers in iconic Marvel fashion, Kamala Khan’s epic journey as Ms. Marvel begins in this beloved record-breaking series by G. Willow Wilson & Adrian Alphona, under editor Sana Amanat. It’s a fantastic place to start and its easy to follow: Just start from issue #1 in Ms. Marvel: No Normal and read all the way to #19 in Ms. Marvel: Last Days!
- Ms. Marvel: No Normal (2014) #1-5
- Ms. Marvel: Generation Why (2014) #6-11
- Ms. Marvel: Crushed (2014) #12-15, Annual #1
- Ms. Marvel: Last Days (2014) #16-19
- Leads into Secret Wars (2015)
- Also collected as:
- Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan
- Ms. Marvel: Metamorphosis
- Also collected as:
- Ms. Marvel Omnibus Volume 1
Extra reading:
- Captain Marvel #14, 17
- All-New Marvel NOW! Point One #1 (aka Ms. Marvel Infinite #1)
- The Amazing Spider-Man #7-8
- Included in Ms. Marvel: Last Days
- Inhumans: Attilan Rising (2015)
- Secret Wars (2015) tie-in
Ms. Marvel (2016)
G. Willow Wilson’s iconic run continues absolutely uninterrupted! Just like before, start with #1 (Ms. Marvel: Super Famous) and don’t stop until you read finish #38 (Ms. Marvel: Time and Again)!
Show notes: #8-11 is the story of how Ms. Marvel’s bangles were past down from her great-grandmother (which I also wrote about last month). #23-30 is the Red Dagger saga. Both of these are expected to be strong influences on the upcoming show!
- Ms. Marvel: Super Famous (2016) #1-6
- Ms. Marvel: Civil War II (2016) #7-12
- Ms. Marvel: Damage Per Second (2016) #13-18
- Ms. Marvel: Mecca (2016) #19-24
- Ms. Marvel: Teenage Wasteland (2016) #25-30
- Ms. Marvel: Time and Again (2016) #31-38
- Also collected as:
-
- Ms. Marvel: Army of One
- Ms. Marvel: Game Over
- Ms. Marvel: Something New
-
Extra reading:
- Generations: Ms. Marvel & Ms. Marvel (2017) #1
- Before Ms. Marvel (2016) #25
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Ms. Marvel and the Teleporting Dog #1-2
Champions (2016)
All-New All-Different Avengers ran parallel to Ms. Marvel (2016) #1-12. Although it was written by fan-favorite Mark Waid, it’s mostly extra reading.
But following that was Champions, also by Waid. This ensemble book ran parallel to Ms. Marvel (2016) #13-38 and is highly recommended, with the trio of Nova (Sam Alexander), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Ms. Marvel being a major highlight of the title. After seeing her grow up in her solo books, it’s exciting to see Kamala take up a leadership role. Like before, just read straight through, from #1 to #27. Watch out for the annual and the Avengers crossover!
- Champions: Change the World (2016) #1-5
- Champions: The Freelancer Lifestyle (2016) #6-12
- Ties into Secret Empire
- Avengers & Champions: Worlds Collide (2016) #13-15, Avengers (2016) #673-675
- Champions: Champion for a Day (2016) #16-18
- Champions: Northern Lights (2016) #19-21
- Infinity Countdown: Champions (2018) #1-2
- Champions: Weird War One (2016) #22-27, Annual #1
Extra reading:
- All-New, All-Different Avengers (2016) #0-12, Annual #1
- Nova (2016) #3-4
- Spider-Man (2016) #3
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2016) #9-11
- Totally Awesome Hulk (2015) #13-18
- Incredible Hulk (2017) #714-717
- Secret Warriors (2017) #1-12
The Magnificent Ms. Marvel (2019)
G. Willow Wilson stepped away, but the quality of Kamala’s book never faltered! The series was relaunched as The Magnificent Ms. Marvel, with the fresh blood of Saladin Ahmed & Minkyu Jung taking over creative duties. Their excellent 18-issue run recently ended with Kamala Khan’s 75th issue, but more may be coming soon with the new show on the horizon…
- Ms. Marvel: Destined (2016) #1-6
- Ms. Marvel: Stormranger (2016) #7-12
- Ms. Marvel: Outlawed (2016) #13-18
- #18 marks the 75th issue across of Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel series!
- Ties into Champions: Outlawed
- Also collected as:
- Magnificent Ms. Marvel Omnibus Vol. 1
- Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin (2021)
- A perfect intro for young readers!
- Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit (2021) #1-5
- A new miniseries that could potentially tie into the upcoming show!
Extra reading:
- Marvels Snapshots: Captain Marvel (2021) #1
- Captain Marvel (2019) #17, 30-36
Ms. Marvel Team-Up (present)
Outside of her Magnificent Ms. Marvel solo series, Kamala has also been on a bunch of teams recently. First with the multiversal Exiles, then with two runs on the Champions, a series of Team-Ups with Spider-Man and Captain Marvel, and even a miniseries with America Chavez and Squirrel Girl!
- Exiles (2018) #1-12
- Exiles: Test of Time
- Exiles: Trial of the Exiles
- Champions (2019) #1-10
- Champions: Beat the Devil
- Champions: Give and Take
- Ties into War of the Realms
- Ms. Marvel Team-Up (2019) #1, Marvel Team-Up (2019) #2-6
- Marvel Rising (2019)
- Marvel Rising #0
- Marvel Rising Alpha #1
- Marvel Rising: Squirrel Girl & Ms. Marvel #1
- Marvel Rising: Ms. Marvel & Squirrel Girl #1
- Marvel Rising Omega #1
- Marvel Rising: Heroes of the Round Table #1-5
- Champions (2020) #1-10 & Outlawed (2020) #1
- Champions: Outlawed
- Champions: Killer App
Extra reading:
- Fearless (2019) #1-4
- Gwenpool Strikes Back #1-5
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018) #23-24
- War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1-2
From G. Willow Wilson and beyond, that’s the history of Kamala Khan so far! Are you a new reader or a returning fan? How excited are you for the new show coming to Disney+ this June? Let me know on Twitter @vinwriteswords and remember to follow the site @MyCosmicCircus!
Lastly, thank you SO MUCH to all the wonderful fans who sent in their favorite artwork from the comics! Kamala Khan is the embodiment of all of us crazy online fans, so thank you for helping us do her justice. We tried to include as many submissions as we could, so I hope you can find your picks somewhere on this page 🙂
Of course, be sure to check out our other reading guides here and stay tuned to The Cosmic Circus for more coming soon!
All images courtesy of Marvel Comics. Thank you again to everyone who sent in Ms. Marvel art!
