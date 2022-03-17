Hello and welcome to the Ms. Marvel Reading Guide!

Here at The Cosmic Circus we are so excited for the new Ms. Marvel show coming this June. Despite being such a new character, Ms. Marvel’s solo title and team appearances have already made her one of the best characters Marvel has ever created! To get into her comics, you can just start from the beginning and read as much as you like. There’s a lot to love, so take your time and enjoy it!

Quick start:

Ms. Marvel (2014) #1-19, Annual #1

#1-19, Annual #1 Champions (2016) #1-27

And these 47 issues are just the beginning! Listed below is so much more, and you know what? She’s worth all of it.

So far there hasn’t been a consistent omnibus series for Ms. Marvel, but we can only hope this changes in the near future. Instead, the Ms. Marvel series has been collected as individual trades (in various sizes), so to collect the whole series you’ll have to pick up the trades one by one. In the guide below, we’ll learn the differences between the collections so you can make the best decisions for yourself. As always, I’ve also included tie-in events and side stories to embiggen your reading experience! So start from the top, take a look, and have a good time reading!

“Good is not a thing you are. It’s a thing you do.”

Ms. Marvel (2014) It all begins here! After getting her powers in iconic Marvel fashion, Kamala Khan’s epic journey as Ms. Marvel begins in this beloved record-breaking series by G. Willow Wilson & Adrian Alphona, under editor Sana Amanat. It’s a fantastic place to start and its easy to follow: Just start from issue #1 in Ms. Marvel: No Normal and read all the way to #19 in Ms. Marvel: Last Days!

Ms. Marvel: No Normal (2014) #1-5

(2014) #1-5 Ms. Marvel: Generation Why (2014) #6-11

(2014) #6-11 Ms. Marvel: Crushed (2014) #12-15, Annual #1

(2014) #12-15, Annual #1 Ms. Marvel: Last Days (2014) #16-19 Leads into Secret Wars (2015)

(2014) #16-19 Also collected as: Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel: Metamorphosis

Also collected as: Ms. Marvel Omnibus Volume 1



Extra reading:

Captain Marvel #14, 17

All-New Marvel NOW! Point One #1 (aka Ms. Marvel Infinite #1)

The Amazing Spider-Man #7-8 Included in Ms. Marvel: Last Days

Inhumans: Attilan Rising (2015) Secret Wars (2015) tie-in



Ms. Marvel (2016)

G. Willow Wilson’s iconic run continues absolutely uninterrupted! Just like before, start with #1 (Ms. Marvel: Super Famous) and don’t stop until you read finish #38 (Ms. Marvel: Time and Again)!

Show notes: #8-11 is the story of how Ms. Marvel’s bangles were past down from her great-grandmother (which I also wrote about last month). #23-30 is the Red Dagger saga. Both of these are expected to be strong influences on the upcoming show!

Ms. Marvel: Super Famous (2016) #1-6

(2016) #1-6 Ms. Marvel: Civil War II (2016) #7-12

(2016) #7-12 Ms. Marvel: Damage Per Second (2016) #13-18

(2016) #13-18 Ms. Marvel: Mecca (2016) #19-24

(2016) #19-24 Ms. Marvel: Teenage Wasteland (2016) #25-30

(2016) #25-30 Ms. Marvel: Time and Again (2016) #31-38

(2016) #31-38 Also collected as: Ms. Marvel: Army of One Ms. Marvel: Game Over Ms. Marvel: Something New



Extra reading:

Generations: Ms. Marvel & Ms. Marvel (2017) #1 Before Ms. Marvel (2016) #25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Ms. Marvel and the Teleporting Dog #1-2