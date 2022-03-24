Morbius Reading Guide

Legion of Monsters (2007)

After being forgotten for five years, Morbius was revived in the 2000s with new friends and a new attitude. With the Legion of Monsters reformed, Morbius came to the supernatural side of Marvel comics with renewed purpose. One of the wildest and most memorable moments from the Legion of Monsters saga was Rick Remender’s run on Punisher where Frank Castle died and was reborn as “Franken-Castle.” (It’s as awesome as it sounds)

But that’s not all! Some of Morbius’ best stories from this era also include his extended adventures with the Legion of Monsters in Marvel Zombies (also awesome!) and a short but sweet appearance in Brian Michael Bendis’ critically-acclaimed Ultimate Spider-Man run. All bangers.

Even without a solo series, Morbius was thriving in the late 2000s. This is the best place for modern Morbius comics.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Deadpool (2006) Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #95-96 Alternate universe

Also collected as: Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 8 (hardcover)



Legion of Monsters (2007) Legion of Monsters: Morbius (2007) #1

The Punisher: Franken-Castle (2010) The Punisher (2009) #11-16 Franken-Castle (2010) #17, 21

Legion of Monsters (2011) Legion of Monsters (2011) #1-4

Find more Legion of Monsters recs here!

Marvel Zombies (2008-2010) Marvel Zombies 3 (2008) #1-4 Marvel Zombies 4 (2009) #1-4 Marvel Zombies 5 (2010) #5



Extra reading:

Blade (2006) #5 Features Wolverine

Spectacular Spider-Man (2003) #14

Amazing Fantasy (2004) #17 [B Story]

Spider-Man Family (2007) #5 [A Story]

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2005) #24

Marvel 1985 (2008) #4

Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #622 , 642, 679.1

, 642, 679.1 Deadpool Team-Up (2010) #894

Morbius: The Living Vampire (2013)

Continuing his momentum from the 2000s, Morbius finally earned his own solo book in 2013! Spinning out of Amazing Spider-Man #699.1, the new Morbius series was polarizing. With just as many fans as critics, the run was allegedly one of the lowest-selling Marvel books of the era. Nonetheless, Morbius had a significant role in a popular Lizard/Spider-Man arc and some funny cameos when Deadpool’s divorce caused a monster war in New York. Check them all out and see what works for you!

Lizard: No Turning Back (2012) Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #688-691



The Man Called Morbius (2013) Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #698-699.1 Morbius: The Living Vampire (2013) #1-9



Extra reading:

Deadpool (2016) #3

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Beats Up the Marvel Universe (2016) #1

Deadpool v. Gambit (2016) #2

Deadpool: Til Death Do Us Part (2016)

Spider-Man Annual (2018) #1 [A Story]

Domino (2018) #7-8

Avengers (2018) #12

Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors (2019) #2-3, 5

Morbius (2019) Despite some great art by Marcelo Ferreira and covers by Ryan Brown, the latest Morbius title was only decent. It might work if you’re a new fan, but you’d be better served trying the old-school Vampire Tales or the other solos from 1992 or 2013. There was also the new Morbius: Bond of Blood origin one-shot last year, but honestly that’s even worse. The goodwill earned from Morbius in the 2000s? All gone now. Morbius: Old Wounds (2019) Morbius (2019) #1-5

Morbius: Bond of Blood (2021) #1 Extra reading: Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality (2019) #3-4

Amazing Spider-Man (2018) 77-78, 92, 92.BEY Features the Lizard as…. a vampire??!



