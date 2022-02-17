Moon Knight Reading Guide: 2000-2022

Hi! Welcome back to the Moon Knight reading guide!

Last time I wrote about the original Moon Knight runs from 1975-2000. If you want to get into modern Moon Knight, the simplest and most satisfying method is to binge the solo series from 2014 to 2018:

Moon Knight: From the Dead

Moon Knight: Dead Will Rise

Moon Knight: In the Night

Moon Knight by Lemire & Smallwood ( aka Lunatic, Reincarnations, Birth and Death)

aka Moon Knight: Crazy Runs in the Family

Moon Knight: Phases

These collections cover Moon Knight (2014) #1-17 and Moon Knight (2016) #1-14, 188-200.

And that’s it! This snappy 44-issue set is new-reader friendly and is one of the greatest comic runs of all time. Have fun!

If you like those and are ready for more, then this is the article for you! Below I’ve listed each modern Moon Knight series with his guest appearances (strong recommendations are in bold). Be sure to check them all out!



Moon Knight (2006) – Vengeance of the Moon Knight (2009)

After a period of quiet, Moon Knight resurfaced in 2006 with Charlie Huston’s run. All the 2000s Moon Knight runs were collected as individual trades and one large omnibus. After the craziness of the 90s, Huston took Moon Knight back to his roots, establishing the character’s modern interpretation. This omnibus also includes Shadowland: Moon Knight, but that’s probably one of the worst stories in Moon Knight history and better avoided.

Moon Knight: The Bottom (2006) #1-6 Charlie Huston & David Finch

Moon Knight: Midnight Sun (2006) #7-13, Annual #1 Charlie Huston & David Finch

Moon Knight: God & Country (2006) #14-20 Mike Benson & Mark Texeira

Moon Knight: The Death of Marc Spector (2006) #21-25, Silent Knight #1 Mike Benson & Mark Texeira

Moon Knight: Down South (2006) #26-30 Mike Benson & Jefte Palo

Vengeance of the Moon Knight: Shock and Awe (2009) #1-6 Greg Hurwitz & Jerome Opena

Vengeance of the Moon Knight: Killed, Not Dead (2009) #7-10 Greg Hurwitz & Tan Eng Huat



Also collected as:

Moon Knight By Huston, Benson & Hurwitz Omnibus Moon Knight (2006) #1-30 Moon Knight Annual (2007) #1 Moon Knight: Silent Knight (2009) #1 Vengeance of the Moon Knight (2009) #1-10 Shadowland: Moon Knight (2010) #1-3 Out April 2022



Guest appearances:

Hulk (2008) #7-9

Secret Avengers (2010) #1-4, 9-10, 12.1, 16, 19, 21 Warren Ellis ( Moon Knight (2014)) wrote #16-21 Mr. Knight introduced in #19

Chaos War (2010) #1 [A Story]

Deadpool (2008) #28-29

Shadowland (2010) #1-3, Shadowland: Moon Knight (2010) #1-3

Shadowland: After the Fall (2011) #1

Taskmaster (2010) #4

Avengers (2010) #9-12, 18, 34, (2012) Annual #1

Klaws of the Panther (2010) #4

Captain America: Hail Hydra (2011) #4-5

Heroes for Hire (2011) #1, 3, 5, 12

Onslaught Unleashed (2011) #1-4 Related to Secret Avengers

Fear Itself: The Deep (2011) #4

Daken: Dark Wolverine(2010) #13-16