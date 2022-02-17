Moon Knight Reading Guide: 2000-2022

Hi! Welcome back to the Moon Knight reading guide!
Last time I wrote about the original Moon Knight runs from 1975-2000. If you want to get into modern Moon Knight, the simplest and most satisfying method is to binge the solo series from 2014 to 2018:
- Moon Knight: From the Dead
- Moon Knight: Dead Will Rise
- Moon Knight: In the Night
- Moon Knight by Lemire & Smallwood (aka Lunatic, Reincarnations, Birth and Death)
- Moon Knight: Crazy Runs in the Family
- Moon Knight: Phases
These collections cover Moon Knight (2014) #1-17 and Moon Knight (2016) #1-14, 188-200.
And that’s it! This snappy 44-issue set is new-reader friendly and is one of the greatest comic runs of all time. Have fun!
If you like those and are ready for more, then this is the article for you! Below I’ve listed each modern Moon Knight series with his guest appearances (strong recommendations are in bold). Be sure to check them all out!
Moon Knight (2006) – Vengeance of the Moon Knight (2009)
After a period of quiet, Moon Knight resurfaced in 2006 with Charlie Huston’s run. All the 2000s Moon Knight runs were collected as individual trades and one large omnibus. After the craziness of the 90s, Huston took Moon Knight back to his roots, establishing the character’s modern interpretation. This omnibus also includes Shadowland: Moon Knight, but that’s probably one of the worst stories in Moon Knight history and better avoided.
- Moon Knight: The Bottom (2006) #1-6
- Charlie Huston & David Finch
- Moon Knight: Midnight Sun (2006) #7-13, Annual #1
- Charlie Huston & David Finch
- Moon Knight: God & Country (2006) #14-20
- Mike Benson & Mark Texeira
- Moon Knight: The Death of Marc Spector (2006) #21-25, Silent Knight #1
- Mike Benson & Mark Texeira
- Moon Knight: Down South (2006) #26-30
- Mike Benson & Jefte Palo
- Vengeance of the Moon Knight: Shock and Awe (2009) #1-6
- Greg Hurwitz & Jerome Opena
- Vengeance of the Moon Knight: Killed, Not Dead (2009) #7-10
- Greg Hurwitz & Tan Eng Huat
Also collected as:
- Moon Knight By Huston, Benson & Hurwitz Omnibus
- Moon Knight (2006) #1-30
- Moon Knight Annual (2007) #1
- Moon Knight: Silent Knight (2009) #1
- Vengeance of the Moon Knight (2009) #1-10
- Shadowland: Moon Knight (2010) #1-3
- Out April 2022
Guest appearances:
- Hulk (2008) #7-9
- Secret Avengers (2010) #1-4, 9-10, 12.1, 16, 19, 21
- Warren Ellis (Moon Knight (2014)) wrote #16-21
- Mr. Knight introduced in #19
- Chaos War (2010) #1 [A Story]
- Deadpool (2008) #28-29
- Shadowland (2010) #1-3, Shadowland: Moon Knight (2010) #1-3
- Shadowland: After the Fall (2011) #1
- Taskmaster (2010) #4
- Avengers (2010) #9-12, 18, 34, (2012) Annual #1
- Klaws of the Panther (2010) #4
- Captain America: Hail Hydra (2011) #4-5
- Heroes for Hire (2011) #1, 3, 5, 12
- Onslaught Unleashed (2011) #1-4
- Related to Secret Avengers
- Fear Itself: The Deep (2011) #4
- Daken: Dark Wolverine(2010) #13-16
Moon Knight (2011)
The 2011-2012 Bendis & Maleev run was collected as two individual trades as well as one combined collection. The comics are the same either way.
This run is generally considered “okay.” It’s not bad, but it’s not essential either. Many fans might argue that Moon Knight acts largely out of character, and the Bendis mannerisms make this sort of an oddball in the Moon Knight archives. Possibly relevant to the MCU: Marc Spector starts dating Echo and takes on the personalities of different Avengers.
- Moon Knight by Brian Michael Bendis & Alex Maleev Vol. 1 (2011) #1-7
- Moon Knight by Brian Michael Bendis & Alex Maleev Vol. 2 (2011) #8-12
Also collected as:
- Moon Knight By Bendis & Maleev: The Complete Collection (2011) #1-12
Guest appearances:
- Marvel Holiday Special 2011 (2012) #1 [D Story]
- X-Men: Avengers vs. X-Men (2008) #266-267
- Original Sin (2014) #1-8
- Avengers (2010) #34
- Age of Ultron (2013) #10
- Superior Spider-Man Team-Up (2013) #1
Moon Knight (2014)
The 2014 arc by Warren Ellis & Declan Shalvey marks the modern golden age of Moon Knight. If you don’t want to read everything, you can start here and read from 2014 to 2018.
- Moon Knight: From the Dead (2014) #1-6
- Warren Ellis & Declan Shalvey
- Moon Knight: Dead Will Rise (2014) #7-12
- Brian Wood & Greg Smallwood
- Moon Knight: In the Night (2014) #13-17
- Cullen Bunn & Ron Ackins
Guest appearances:
- Captain America: Axis (2013) #24-25
Moon Knight (2016)
Jeff Lemire & Greg Smallwood continued the modern golden age of Moon Knight with their highly acclaimed 2016-2017 run, which was collected as three individual trades and one combined collection. The comics are the same either way.
Cosmic Circus writer Brian Kitson strongly recommends the Lemire & Smallwood run because “it’s trippy, shows the cruelty of Khonsu, and does Moon Knight right.”
- Moon Knight: Lunatic (2016) #1-5
- Moon Knight: Reincarnations (2016) #6-9
- Moon Knight: Birth and Death (2016) #10-14
Also collected as:
- Moon Knight by Jeff Lemire & Greg Smallwood (2016) #1-14
Guest appearances:
- Defenders (2017) #10
Moon Knight (2018)
Max Bemis & Jacen Burrows continued Lemire’s storyline and introduced the Sun King. This major villain is important because he’s probably the alter ego of Arthur Harrow, Ethan Hawke’s villain in the Marvel Studios Moon Knight show.
- Moon Knight: Crazy Runs in the Family (2018) #188-193
- Moon Knight: Phases (2018) #194-200
Also collected as:
- Moon Knight: Legacy (2016) #188-200
- Out April 05, 2022
Guest appearances:
-
- Daredevil (2016) #599-602, 605
- Doctor Strange: Damnation (2018) #2-4
- The Punisher (2016) #224, (2018) #14-16
- Marvel Knights 20th (2018) #4
- Infinity Wars (2018) #3
- Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker (2018) #1
- Deadpool: Assassin (2018) #4
- Marvel Comics Presents (2019) #4 [C Story]
- Conan: Serpent War (2019) #1-4
- Contagion (2019) #3-5
- Avengers: The Age of Khonshu (2018) #33-38
In 2019, Cullen Bunn returned for a quick one-shot: Moon Knight vs. Kang the Conqueror.
- Moon Knight Annual (2019) #1
- Cullen Bunn, Ibrahim Moustafa, & Matt Horak
Moon Knight (2021)
In 2021, Marvel launched a new Moon Knight series with Jed Mackay & Alessandro Cappuccio. It’s a great place to jump in for monthly fans, but for a binge-worthy starting point, there’s no substitute for the 2014-2018 run that starts with Ellis & Shalvey.
- Moon Knight: The Midnight Mission (2021) #1-6
- Out February 15, 2022
All images courtesy of Marvel Comics.
