Greetings fair reader! Upon ye eyes rests the cov’td Reading Guide for the Mighty Thor!

A most renown epic that hath been cherished across the nine realms for nigh over a decade, the saga of Thor Odinson and Jane Foster is now to be thine treasured tale, should ye complete the collections below. Foretelling the fable of Thor: Love and Thunder, the grand adventures gathered ahead giveth account to the complete chronicles composed by Jason Aaron, telling of the unworthiness of Thor, the rise of the Mighty Thor, and the nefariousness of Gorr!

Quick start:

Thor: God of Thunder (2012) #1-11

#1-11 Thor (2014) #1-8

#1-8 Mighty Thor (2015) #1-23, 700-706

#1-23, 700-706 Generations: The Unworthy Thor & the Mighty Thor (2017) #1

#1 Mighty Thor: At the Gates of Valhalla (2018) #1

These 52 issues cover everything you need to know about Thor, Jane, and Gorr the God Butcher before the new movie coming out this July.

At the end of March, Marvel Comics will release Thor by Jason Aaron Omnibus Vol. 1, a massive high quality hardcover containing the first four years of this groundbreaking, expansive run. Feel free to grab that collection if you’d like, since it’ll make it super easy to read and follow everything in one place. For now I’ve chosen to focus on the other trade paperbacks in order to clear some of the confusion from the more complicated collecting formats.

So read on! In the guide below, we’ll go into depth on the different ways these comics have been collected, as well as some additional reading and tie-in events that could help enhance your reading experience. Strong recommendations are in bold. Enjoy reading!

Whosoever reads these books, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor!

Thor: God of Thunder (2012)

The time-spanning epic begins here, with Gorr the God Butcher! Who is this beast and why does he butcher gods? Read on to find out! You’ll also get to meet young Thor and old Thor and maybe some more Thors in between!

This series is not included in the Thor by Jason Aaron & Russell Dauterman hardcover collection.

Thor by Jason Aaron: The Complete Collection, Vol. 1 Thor: God of Thunder (2012) #1-18 #1-11 is the Gorr storyline #19-25 are collected in Thor by Jason Aaron: The Complete Collection, Vol. 2 (see “Thor (2014)”) Also collected as: Thor: The Saga of Gorr the God Butcher Also collected as: Thor: God of Thunder: The God Butcher Thor: God of Thunder: Godbomb Thor: God of Thunder: Accursed



Extra reading:

Venom (2018) #4

Original Sin (2014)

Thor becomes unworthy after learning a secret about Gorr! Could we see something similar in Love and Thunder?

Original Sin was a strange storyline that’s not great and mostly skippable. It’s technically important for the Thor/Mighty Thor transition, but everything you need to know is recapped in the main Thor comics. Feel free to move on to the next section if you want.

Also note that Original Sin #5.1-5.5 take place literally between Original Sin #5 and #6. Yeah, it was a weird time for comics numbering.

Original Sin: Thor & Loki – The Tenth Realm Original Sin (2014) #5.1-5.5 Ties into Original Sin (2014) Also collected in: Loki: Agent Of Asgard – The Complete Collection



Extra reading:

Original Sin (2014) #0-8