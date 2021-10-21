Marvelous Music: A Possible Playlist for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

After going down memory lane about my favorite uses of music and Marvel, I asked Discord and Twitter for music our loyal readers would like to hear in future Marvel Studios projects such as Thor: Love and Thunder.

I already had some Steve Miller Band in mind and ultimately chose “Fly Like An Eagle”. A song that was immortalized in the 1996 film Space Jam, which may make you wonder why I would choose the original version of a song. It is known that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is embarking on quite the journey alongside what remains of the Guardians of the Galaxy. So a nice psychedelic riff from the cool 1976 single could be a fun opening song into whatever Taika Waititi has planned. Especially as he guides Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster into a fun adaption of Jason Aaron’s 2015 Mighty Thor comic run and one that saw Jane becoming worthy enough to wield Mjolnir and take on Thor’s power.

After the breakneck speed that the MCU has taken since Thor: Ragnarok, it is now time to slow down a bit again and delve into our main heroes. Especially now that Thor and Jane will be sharing a screen once again. A nice sultry slow jam like “Cool Cat” by Queen would mirror my forever loved use of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” in Guardians of the Galaxy between Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. Lyrics such as:

“Ooh you’re a cool cat Coming on strong with all the chit chat Ooh you’re alright Hanging out and stealing all the limelight Ooh messing with the beat of my heart yeah!”

(written by John Deacon & Freddy Mercury of Queen)

I’m excited to see the dynamic of Jane and Thor’s relationship after all the loss and pain he endured from Ragnarok to Endgame. By now, they’ll have plenty to talk about after his loss of Anthony Hopkins’ Odin and (for now) Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Now that Jane will wield her own powers, will Thor welcome this as he did with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Endgame? Or will Jane’s new mantle of Goddess of Thunder mess with his psyche?

Whatever they have planned, this movie has some serious star power behind it. Some characters are sure to have stellar exploratory moments across the cosmos. Staying with this fun aesthetic, I’d love to see Taika Waititi lean heavily into the ’80s with the music in the same way he has with some of the costumes as shown in set photos earlier this year.

I wouldn’t put it past Taika to add some powerful tunes that would pair well with the new look that Thor is rocking for this film. After the episode of What If…? with Thor in Las Vegas throwing parties, along with a couple of references to the ’80s like “Whitesnake” and Fast Times At Ridgemont High (Spicoli), it feels like Marvel Studios is warming fans up to a retro side of our God of Thunder. Therefore here’s a couple of songs I’d enjoy for it…

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar: First, since we are embracing a new much more powerful Jane, that should come with a tremendously powerful woman’s voice. The lyrics could also be a nod towards how Jane has become even more resilient after her break-up with Thor.

Also, I just want to hear that guitar solo on a loud sound system. Needless to say, including one of the best female rockers in music history as a tribute when you’re pushing Jane into the spotlight like this should be a requirement. And it’s a massive Mjolnir swing and a miss if they don’t do it.

R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”: This song would be fantastic during a reconnection with Jane (Natalie Portman) on an emotional moment depending on what they choose to adopt from the comics. I’m specifically referring to the cancer storyline, which sees Jane getting diagnosed with cancer while Thor is occupied fighting Gorr the God Butcher (which has Christian Bale taking on the role for this film). It fits in line with the confirmation of Portman’s Jane Foster picking up Mjolnir and assuming the role of Thor. Even temporarily. During her Thor run, Jane’s cancer progresses significantly due to her wielding of the hammer, however, she also refuses to give up the hammer if it means condemning the world.

As well, “Losing My Religion” would take on a whole new meaning if Thor becomes unworthy, which results in Foster being Mighty Thor, as happens in the comics.

The amount of wacky, psychedelic, and trippy music from the ’70s, ’80s, and beyond would add another “beat” into the Marvel universe. Here’s a Spotify playlist of other songs I thought could work well for Thor: Love and Thunder…

Taika Waititi, James Gunn, and many other directors at Marvel Studios have shown us that music is important to the script in transporting viewers to another reality. What music would you like to hear in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments or on social media.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated to land in theaters on July 8, 2022. Exclusively in theaters.