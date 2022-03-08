Loose Threads: A Good Lawyer, a Better Defender

Echo

The history of Echo and Daredevil are tied together through mutual villains. Over the course of three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil, Matt Murdock worked hard to bring down Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and his crime ring. At the end of the final season, Kingpin was finally put away, with Matt moving on with his law firm.

However, as Hawkeye showed us, Kingpin is back and bigger than ever, this time involving Maya (Alaqua Cox) in his schemes. The ending of Hawkeye led Maya into her own show, with a lot of hero potential going forward now that she’s free of the influence of her “Uncle.” In the final moments of the episode, we see Maya confront Fisk and while the sound of a gun is heard, we did not see the Kingpin die. It seems that we should expect to see Uncle Wilson in Echo’s new series, given the past relationship and current bad blood between them.

In her spin-off, it would be cool to see Daredevil and Echo team up to continue the takedown of Kingpin and his organization. The already rumored team-up would provide an interesting dynamic too, with Matt who can’t see, and Maya who is deaf. Working together may prove hard at first, but with time the two could become an unstoppable force. It would also help connect his story once again to the larger MCU as the Netflix Defenders are likely eventually folded into the mix.

Daredevil

If Marvel Studios wanted to play the long game, it’s possible that they could make fans wait for another appearance from Matt Murdock/Daredevil until his new show or movie comes out. They already played their hand by showing him in No Way Home, there isn’t necessarily a rush to see him again. Showing him signals that he will once again appear, however waiting a bit longer for a solo project may give them enough time to formulate more of a plan and direction for these characters. As well, it could serve better to have him appear here or in a team-up style project instead of a different character’s solo project, because overshadowing the main character in any way may be taken wrong. Especially in She-Hulk’s or Echo’s initial runs.

However, if they play it right and have Charlie Cox in these other projects as cameos or minor roles, it should eventually build up to an individual Daredevil project with him once again the star. With the new information from just today (via Murphy’s Multiverse and GWW’s KC Walsh), it seems that this is indeed the case, with a new solo project said to be filmed sometime later this year or the next.

In any case, we at The Cosmic Circus would love to see Charlie, Matt, and Daredevil front and center once again in his own series or film. What do you think the future holds for Matt Murdock? Let us know in the comments or on social media!