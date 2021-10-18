‘Locke and Key’ Season 2 Review: Can’t Wait To See More

Netflix series Locke & Key debuts it’s second season on this Friday 10/22/2021, and I was given an early look at the series. Here is my review below.

Spoiler warning for Locke & Key season two below!

There’s a war brewing in Matheson, Massachusetts, though you wouldn’t necessarily know that if you lived in Keyhouse. The second season of Locke & Key begins with a small-time jump, as the Locke children enter a new school year in Matheson Academy. Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) are moving on in their personal lives, believing Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) is gone. Locked once more behind the Omega Door.

However, as shown in the closing moments of season one, Dodge is very much alive as Kinsey’s boyfriend Gabe (Griffin Gluck), and the person the Lockes threw behind the Omega Door is none other than Ellie (Sherr Saum). One of their late father’s childhood friends and a keeper of the keys.

This season balanced the main story with those minor stories of every individual character. The latter was expanded on in this new season.

While the three siblings and their compatriots work together to stop the demon forces bent on ruling the world, life still moves on. Kinsey’s love triangle between Gabe and Scot (Petrice Jones) continues in a way that feels true to high school romances but without feeling campy (which runs rampant in many teen dramas).

Tyler continues fostering a relationship with his girlfriend Jackie (Genevieve Kang), while exploring adulthood in a normal world and with that, losing all memories of magic. The emotional struggle that Tyler goes through as he attempts to find a way to remember, was one of the most rewarding and heartbreaking storylines.

As well, minor stories of grief and the guilt of moving on from loss are exhibited in both Bode’s and Nina’s (Darby Stanchfield) stories throughout the season. For Bode, the disappearance of Ellie, resulting in the loss of his friend Rufus (Coby Bird), Ellie’s son has a huge negative impact on his psyche. For Nina, it was moving on from the loss of her husband. The raw emotions we see in Stanchfield‘s performance as Nina begins dating are exceptional.

This season offered a more in-depth exploration of the Locke family and Key House through flashbacks. They were more spread out in the first half of the season but continued to build as the episode went on.

Viewers will gain an understanding of how the family and keys began, with flashes to 1775 and the Revolutionary War. While other flashbacks were more recent, such as the Locke sibling’s father, uncle, and the rest of the keepers of the keys. Especially as viewers learn more of what went on in their youth and year that everything changed for them.

The flashbacks expanded on the mythos of the already enriching world that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite created for Netflix. I hope they continue to implement this technique in future seasons.

Every single actor in this show continues to give all-star performances in this season. Uncle Duncan (Aaron Ashmore) stands out the most, as he was bumped up from recurring to the main cast. There were so many points through his journey that made me laugh, cry, and wanting more. His move back into Keyhouse felt natural to the story. Many times changes like this can feel forced, however, I never questioned it. The chemistry Ashmore had with all three of the Locke children was amazing. He fit right into the story and the team as well as an excellent connection to the past of the Keyhouse. Ashmore is amazing in almost every project I have seen him in, and Locke & Key is no exception.

Griffin Gluck’s performance was also stellar, as he branched out from straight-laced Gabe to demon Dodge. The wickedness that he brought to the role gave me chills many times. Though the humanity that he brought to a demon spoke volumes to his acting abilities. There were many times that I was screaming at my television, hoping that Gabe/Dodge would make the right choice. Especially in those moments, you could see his love for Kinsey.

As I watched the whole season in three days, I found myself thinking about it constantly. I laughed, I cried, and I wished I had the third season already because I couldn’t get enough.

There isn’t a single negative thing I could find about the show, with the exception that ten episodes with the Locke family weren’t nearly enough time for me. I loved being on this journey with the cast as they worked together to save the world. I felt a burst of excitement each time someone found a new key. The season felt like a very detailed puzzle. While the picture at the end is beautiful, every piece that was put in was something special.

I cannot wait for the world to finally see the second season this Friday. And if you haven’t started yet, do yourself a favor and visit Netflix and start season one now. And I know exactly what every fan of this series will be thinking as they finish season two. That season three can’t come soon enough.

My rating for this program:

★★★★★ / ♥♥♥♥♥

*The rating scale is out of 5 stars (filmmaking/storytelling quality) and 5 hearts (entertainment quality).