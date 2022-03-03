Krysten Ritter Appears To Suit Up Like Jessica Jones on Instagram

A new era is dawning for Marvel’s Netflix original series. Despite the lack of credible rumors regarding her return, many fans are hoping to see Jessica Jones make the same jump to Marvel Studios that Daredevil and Kingpin did in December 2021. Naturally, I’d love to see Krysten Ritter in the role once more, as she did an incredible job across three seasons of Jessica Jones and the Defenders miniseries on Netflix.

Rumors swirled in 2020 that Jessica would be appearing in 2022’s She-Hulk, but this was never backed up by several reliable sources. However, a new Instagram post from a hairstylist in Austin, Texas appears to show Ritter decked out as Jessica once more.

While this is only circumstantial evidence, there are some factors that make this feel like more than a simple coincidence. First off, Ritter’s hair has been dyed a glossy bluish-black color, exactly like Jessica’s hair. She’s also wearing a black leather jacket, part of Jessica’s signature look. Her hair is longer than it was in the Netflix series, making it difficult to tell if it’s the same jacket, but it very well could be. Finally, the stylist liked a comment saying “Beautiful flawless Jessica Jones,” which could be seen by some as a confirmation that Ritter is dressed as Jessica.

To play devil’s advocate, it’s possible that Ritter has dressed up like Jessica for some other reason, such as an event of some kind, or maybe she just has the same taste in jackets as Jessica? However, getting your entire head of (long) hair dyed black for fun at an expensive salon seems like quite the stretch to me. One could ask why her hair is being dyed in Texas if she would presumably be getting ready to film in Atlanta, but there’s a simple explanation. Ritter has been filming HBO Max’s Love and Death (starring MCU favorite Elizabeth Olsen) in Texas. One of the filming locations is Williamson County, which is 42 minutes away from Austin by car. Ritter could have just wrapped on Love and Death and chose to get her hair done in Texas before traveling to Atlanta to film for a Marvel Studios production.

There are currently several MCU projects filming at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. I’ll go ahead and assume that Jessica Jones won’t be popping up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. That leaves Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and possible reshoots for She-Hulk and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, while Werewolf by Night and Echo are preparing to film in Atlanta in March and April, respectively. If Jessica Jones is back, I would expect to see her in a grounded project like She-Hulk, which is heavily rumored to feature Daredevil, or Echo, where he is also speculated to appear. After all, Matt and Jessica did have quite the friendship in Netflix’s Defenders!

With all of the Defenders-related shows headed to Disney+ on March 16th, what was once a dream now seems like a very real possibility. In December 2021, Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He was soon followed by Vincent D’Onofrio’s ruthless Kingpin in Hawkeye, and this new evidence suggests a return for Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones as well.

